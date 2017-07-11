Pope Francis meets Hungary's Viktor Orban on 4-day Europe trip

Pope Francis is in the Hungarian capital on Sunday to celebrate the closing Mass of an international conference on the Eucharist and meet with anti-migration Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The pope is opening a four-day trip to Central Europe with a seven-hour stop in Budapest before heading to Slovakia. Pope Francis used his stop in Budapest to highight that openness to outsiders is a Christian value.

"The cross, planted in the ground, not only invites us to be well-rooted, it also raises and extends its arms towards everyone," Francis said.

He also met with Jewish leaders in the Hungarian capital. He told them that anti-Semitism "is a fuse that has to be put out."

The Vatican has said Francis was only invited to Hungary to celebrate Mass and not make a proper state visit.

Francis had a 40-minute meeting with Orban, accompanied by Hungarian President Janos Ader, in Budapest's grandiose Fine Arts Museum.

Organizers expect around 75,000 people at the Mass in Heroes' Square, with few coronavirus restrictions due to the anticipated high level of interest. People who want to attend are not required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test or vaccination.

Most of the 75,000 people in attendance in Heroes' Square in Budapest for Mass delivered by the Pope were not wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Contrasting stance on migration

Francis and Orban disagree on various issues, particularly migration. Francis has criticized what he called "national populism" fueled by governments like Orban's — the self-styled defender of so-called Christian civilization in Europe.

Orban has set up border fences and detention camps for asylum seekers.

The pontiff, meanwhile, has urged governments to welcome and integrate as many migrants as they can, in an approach he has called eminently Christian. His approach has alienated many members of the Christian community, particularly within the ranks of traditionalist Catholics.

"The majority of Hungarians say the same thing: we should not bring the problem to Europe, but should help out where the problem is instead," said Father Kornel Fabry, secretary general of the International Eucharistic Congress, a Catholic body.

Orban's critics accuse the prime minister of using Christianity to deflect criticism while targeting minorities.

According to figures from a 2011 census, about 39% of Hungarians declared themselves to be Roman Catholic, while 13% declared themselves to be Protestant, either Lutheran or Calvinist — a Protestant branch with which Orban is affiliated.

A 2018 survey by the Pew Research Center found only 14% of Hungarians said religion was an important part of their lives, and 17% said they attend religious services at least monthly.

Violations of LGBT+ rights

The pope and Orban do not disagree on everything. Both Orban and the Roman Catholic Church have come under fire for recent policies seen as targeting the rights of LGBT+ people.

In July, the European Union's executive branch launched two separate legal proceedings against Hungary's government over what it called violations of LGBT+ rights.

The Roman Catholic Church holds that homosexual acts are "intrinsically disordered." Francis recently authorized a statement saying priests can't bless same-sex unions.

