Pope Francis in 'good condition' after surgery

Pope Francis "is in good general condition" after a "scheduled" colon procedure, the Vatican said in a statement Monday.

The Pope had been admitted to a hospital in Rome on Sunday ahead of the operation.

It is the first time 84-year-old Francis has been hospitalized since his appointment in 2013.

What do we know?

The pope's spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican chief "responded well" to the procedure, which was done under general anesthesia.

Bruni said Francis was "in good condition, alert and breathing on his own.''

The spokesperson added that Francis is expected to stay in Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic hospital, for seven days "barring complications.''

Francis was admitted to Gemelli Polyclinic "for a scheduled surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon." An intestinal disease which can cause pain or fever in the elderly.

The Vatican had said earlier the scheduled surgery was not prompted by an emergency.

Francis possibly hinted at his upcoming surgery during a recent public appearance in June.

"I ask you to pray for the pope, pray in a special way," Francis told fellow Catholics at St. Peter's Square on June 27. "The pope needs your prayers."

Does Pope Francis suffer from any other health problems?

Francis is in fairly good health for his age, although he does have a problem with his hip. He also suffers from sciatica — pain along the sciatic nerve in the back and leg.

Francis had a part of his lung removed in his youth due to an infection.

The pope is still fit to travel, and is expected to visit Hungary and Slovakia in September.

wd/jlw (Reuters, AP, AFP)