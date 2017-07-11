 Pope Francis in ′good condition′ after surgery | News | DW | 04.07.2021

News

Pope Francis in 'good condition' after surgery

The 84-year-old pontiff "responded well" to an intestinal surgery, according to the Vatican. Officials previously said the procedure was to treat inflammation of the large colon.

Pope Francis points with his right hand during a public audience in the Vatican

The 84-year-old pope is in generally good health

Pope Francis is in "general good condition" after a "scheduled" colon procedure, the Vatican said in a statement on Monday.

The Pope had been admitted to a hospital in Rome on Sunday for the operation.

It is the first time Francis is hospitalized since his election in 2013.

What do we know so far?

The pope's spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican chief "responded well" to the procedure, which was done under general anesthesia. 

Bruni said Francis was "in good condition, alert and breathing on his own.''

The spokesperson added that Francis is expected to stay in Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic hospital, for seven days "barring complications.''

Francis was admitted to Gemelli Polyclinic "for a scheduled surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon." The intestinal disease can cause pain or fever in the elderly.

The Vatican had said earlier the scheduled surgery was not prompted by an emergency. 

Francis possibly hinted at the surgery during a recent public appearance in June.

"I ask you to pray for the pope, pray in a special way," Francis told fellow Catholics at St. Peter's Square on June 27. "The pope needs your prayers."

Watch video 26:01

The Catholic Church: Power and abuse of power?

Does Francis suffer from any other health problems?

Francis is in fairly good health for his age, although he does have a problem with his hip. He also suffers from sciatica — pain along the sciatic nerve in the back and leg.

Francis had a part of his lung removed in his youth due to an infection.

The pope is still fit to travel, and is expected to visit Hungary and Slovakia in September.

wd/dj (Reuters, AP, AFP)

