In focus
Munich Security ConferenceMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
SocietyItaly

Pope Francis hospitalized with bronchitis, Vatican says

Rana Taha with AFP, Reuters, AP
February 14, 2025

The pope will undergo medical examinations and receive treatment for a case of bronchitis, the Vatican said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qS8o
Pope Francis appears at his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025
The 88-year-old was admitted to hospital following his morning audiences [FILE: Jan 1, 2025]Image: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance

Pope Francis has been hospitalized in Rome on Friday, as he undergoes treatment for ongoing bronchitis, the Vatican said.

The 88-year-old was admitted to hospital following his morning audiences, the Vatican added.

What do we know about the pope's condition?

Francis has been breathless in recent days, delegating officials to read his speeches, the French AFP news agency reported.

"This morning, at the end of his audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment," the Vatican said in a statement. He was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic.

Earlier this month, the pope told pilgrims attending a weekly audience he was suffering from a "strong cold." The Vatican later described it as bronchitis. He has resumed his activities and audiences indoors at Casa Santa Marta since the bronchitis diagnosis.

Francis' ongoing health problems

Francis has battled long bouts of bronchitis before, as well as other health problems. 

Having had part of his lungs removed as a young man, the Argentine pope suffered two separate cases of bronchitis in 2023 alone. In March 2023, he was hospitalized for three nights, then in December that same year, he cancelled a visit to the United Nations COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Pope Francis has also suffered knee and hip pain, relying on a walker or cane when moving around. He fell twice recently, hurting his arm and chin. He also recently suffered from an inflamed colon.

Edited by: Alex Berry