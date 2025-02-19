Pope Francis has 'peaceful night' despite pneumonia battle

The 88-year-old pontiff has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and has spent a fifth night in Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Pope Francis spent a peaceful fifth night in the hospital and ate breakfast, the Vatican said Wednesday, a day after revealing he had developed pneumonia in both lungs.

On Tuesday night, the church confirmed the pneumonia and said Francis' respiratory infection also involves asthmatic bronchitis, which requires additional drug therapy.

The Vatican has said he remains "in good spirits."

However, double pneumonia is a serious infection that inflames and scars both lungs, making breathing more difficult.

Pope faces latest in series of health issues

Francis, 88, has already had to cancel numerous engagements due to his illness, which has kept him in the hospital longer than a bout of pneumonia did in 2023.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday after falling ill with bronchitis.

Francis, the head of the Catholic Church since 2013, has undergone hernia and colon surgery since 2021 and uses a wheelchair due to pain in his knee.

The pontiff had a portion of his right lung removed at the age of 21 after he developed pleurisy, which nearly claimed his life.

Journalists and camera crews from around the world have gathered outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital as 1.4 billion Catholics await updates on the pope's health.

Edited by: Kieran Burke