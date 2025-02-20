Pope Francis' condition 'improving slightly,' Vatican says

Hospitalized for double pneumonia, Pope Francis' condition was improving slightly. He has no fever, and his blood analyses are stable, the Vatican said.

Pope Francis' overall condition was "improving slightly" and his heart is working well, the Vatican said on Thursday.

Francis no longer had a fever and key heart parameters "continue to be stable," according to spokesperson Matteo Bruni.

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic hospital on February 14 and was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs on top of asthmatic bronchitis.

Bruni added that Francis got out of bed and had breakfast in an armchair on Thursday before working from his hospital room with his aides.

Could Pope Francis resign?

The 88-year-old pontiff had an acute case of pneumonia in 2023 and is prone to respiratory infections in winter.

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to retire when he concluded that he didn't have the physical strength to carry on the rigors of the globe-trotting papacy.

Questions have been raised as to whether Francis would follow in his footsteps as he completed his seventh day in hospital.

Shortly after being elected pontiff, he confirmed he had written a resignation letter in case medical problems kept him from being able to serve as pope.

"Popes change, we bishops change, priests in parishes change, communities change. But the train continues being on the move," Cardinal Juan Jose Omella, the archbishop of Barcelona, said during a Vatican press conference that has been gathered for a Mediterranean youth peace initiative.

Another cardinal, Gianfranco Ravasi, added his belief that the pope would resign if he were unable to carry out his normal duties.

"There is no question that if he was in a situation where his ability to have direct contact (with people) as he likes to do ... was compromised, then I think he might decide to resign," Ravasi was quoted as telling RTL 102.5 radio.

However, Archbishop Giuseppe Satriano of Bari struck a more positive tone, saying he was confident the pope would recover.

Referring to the tiring four-nation trip to Asia Pope Francis undertook in September, Sartiano recalled: "Even during the long trip in Asia, the Swiss Guards and gendarmes came back more tired than he, and we all feared he'd come back destroyed. But he's a fighter, so I think he'll win this battle."

Edited by: Sean M. Sinico