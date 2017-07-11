Pope Francis calls for COVID-19 vaccines to be shared

Pope Francis called on nations to share COVID-19 vaccines in his Christmas message on Friday, saying "all of us are in the same boat."

Francis delivered his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message virtually from a lectern inside the Vatican due to the coronavirus pandemic. The address is usually issued from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica before tens of thousands of people.

The pandemic dominated much of the pope's speech. He emphasized the importance of fraternity in these unusually troubled times.

"At this moment in history, marked by the ecological crisis and grave economic and social imbalances only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, it is all the more important for us to acknowledge one another as brothers and sisters."

What did Pope Francis say about COVID-19?

In his Friday address, he appeared to criticize so-called "vaccine nationalism," stressing that health is an international issue.

"May the Son of God renew in political and government leaders a spirit of international cooperation, starting with health care, so that all will be ensured access to vaccines and treatment," he said.

"In the face of a challenge that knows no borders, we cannot erect walls. All of us are in the same boat."

Francis voiced support for those most affected by the outbreak, including women who were victims of domestic violence during lockdown.

"May the Child of Bethlehem help us, then, to be generous, supportive and helpful, especially towards those who are vulnerable, the sick, those unemployed or experiencing hardship due to the economic effects of the pandemic, and women who have suffered domestic violence during these months of lockdown," the pope said.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Croatia Big teddy bears lay lined up on tram seats in Osijek, Croatia, ahead of Christmas, to encourage people to maintain social distancing. The Osijek tram is famed for its Christmas fairy tale experience, which was moved online this year.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Iran Churches in Iran remained empty as only priests offered prayers, which were broadcast to the public. Christmas celebrations in Iran last from December 24 to January 5, as Assyrian Christians celebrate Christmas on December 24, while Armenian Christians acknowledge January 5 as the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Bulgaria The annual Christmas Ride in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, was held as always this year. The city's motorcyclists participate in a parade, which ends in sending gifts to children in orphanages. However, there was a small change this year — they were not able to visit in person due to coronavirus restrictions.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Venezuela Venezuela is currently reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The country's president, Nicolas Maduro, lifted quarantine measures in December, claiming that coronavirus cases have significantly dropped. This led to a flood of people to Christmas markets ahead of the celebration.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Canada Churches in Canada held socially distanced holy communion services on Christmas Eve, as the country looks to return to normalcy. On Christmas morning, the first doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were due to arrive in Canada, part of the 40 million doses the country has ordered from Moderna.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Germany Christmas celebrations in Germany took a hit after the country went into a hard lockdown till December 26. The lockdown has particularly affected the country's famed Christmas markets. Bars and restaurants are closed, while banks are open.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic United States The US welcomed Christmas on a positive note as its population began to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, bringing back a sense of normalcy. However, US President Donald Trump dealt the country a blow by leaving all work behind as he heading to his holiday home in Florida, putting a massive coronavirus relief bill in the lurch.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic India With over 10 million cases of the coronavirus, India is struggling to contain the spread, even as the economy opens up and more people head outside their homes. Certain parts of India are celebrating Christmas this year, amid calls from some politicians to impose a hard lockdown to force people to stay indoors.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Bethlehem The traditional midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, was closed to the general public amid a coronavirus lockdown. Only clerics were permitted to attend.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic France The choir at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris reconvened for the first time since a devastating fire almost destroyed the cathedral last year. The choir members stood socially distanced from each other for a Christmas eve concert.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Spain Santa Claus chose to go online in most parts of Europe this year. In Spain, artists Hector Fuentes and Pilar Carrion dressed up as Santa and an elf, respectively, to record a personalized video message for children.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Denmark The 16 bronze children surrounding the Nilen statue in Copenhagen were decorated with face masks this year, along with their annual decoration of red elves hats.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Thailand A school in Bangkok sent an elephant dressed up as Santa Claus to distribute face masks to children to spread awareness about the coronavirus.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Slovenia Midnight Mass celebrations were canceled in Slovenia this year, while people were allowed to be physically present at Mass in some cities. Most events were moved online, but Christmas light displays were turned on in several cities.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Lithuania Christmas celebrations in Lithuania took a hit this year owing to a hard lockdown, which restricted movement. Most shops, except for those selling food, are closed in the country. Christmas lights across the country were turned off for an hour on Wednesday to honor those who had succumbed to the coronavirus.

Christmas: World lights up despite coronavirus pandemic Vatican City Pope Francis organized a small Christmas Eve Mass owing to the pandemic regulations. The Mass was celebrated in a smaller rear section of St. Peter's Basilica, and began two hours earlier to enable those attending to be back home before the 10 pm curfew. Author: Ankita Mukhopadhyay



What else did the pope say?

Pope Francis called for peace and reconciliation in conflict areas like Syria, Yemen, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, South Sudan, Nigeria, Cameroon and Iraq. He specifically highlighted the plight of children caught up in war.

"On this day, when the word of God became a child, let us turn our gaze to the many, all too many, children worldwide, especially in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, who still pay the high price of war," he said.

"May their faces touch the consciences of all men and women of goodwill, so that the causes of conflicts can be addressed and courageous efforts can be made to build a future of peace."

The pope also asked to comfort those suffering in humanitarian crises or natural disasters in Burkina Fasso, Mali, Niger, the Philippines and Vietnam.

dv/mm (AFP, Reuters)