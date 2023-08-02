  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
ReligionPortugal

Pope Francis arrives in Lisbon for Catholic World Youth Day

4 minutes ago

The pope has arrived in Portugal for a youth festival where over a million people are expected. It is the first such event since 2019.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ufwv
Young Catholics gathered at the World Youth Day event in Lisbon, some carrying national flags
More than a million young Catholics are expected at the first World Youth Day event in four yearsImage: João Carlos/DW

The head of the Catholic Church landed in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon on Wednesday to take part in the first World Youth Day event since the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1 million young people were expected to show up to the global Catholic gathering.

The five-day-long event was launched by Pope Francis' predecessor to bring together young Catholics — teenagers and those in their early 20s — every two to three years. The last one took place in 2019.

Francis landed at the Figo Madura military air base on Wednesday morning, before heading to a welcoming ceremony hosted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The 86-year-old pontiff's visit to Portugal is his first trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in June.

ab/wmr (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania

Trump federally indicted in 2020 election probe

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An ECOWAS worker walks past a stage before a press conference

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb blast in Bajaur district, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Pakistan blast: How did we get here?

Pakistan blast: How did we get here?

Terrorism21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hamburg's port and its cargo terminal with cranes and ships

Germany: The return of the 'sick man' of Europe?

Germany: The return of the 'sick man' of Europe?

BusinessAugust 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two soldiers standing in a forest bending down looking at a backpack

Fact check: Are Wagner fighters disguised as migrants?

Fact check: Are Wagner fighters disguised as migrants?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

In red cloaks and white caps, protesters against Israel's judicial overhaul

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Sami Baig, a Texas high-school student and member of the student-led March for Our Lives advocacy group fighting for better gun laws, sits at a table in front of a school.

School shootings: Texas tries to boost security

School shootings: Texas tries to boost security

Society22 hours ago03:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

SoccerJuly 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage