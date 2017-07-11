Pope Francis admitted to hospital for 'scheduled' surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday was admitted to a hospital in Rome for a "scheduled" colon procedure, the Vatican said in a statement.

It is the first time Francis is hospitalized since his election in 2013.

What do we know so far?

Francis was admitted to Gemelli Polyclinic "for a scheduled surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon." The intestinal disease can cause pain or fever in the elderly.

Hours later, the pope's spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican chief "responded well" to the procedure, which was done under general anesthesia.

Bruni did not say when Francis was expected to leave the hospital.

The Vatican had said earlier the scheduled surgery was not prompted by an emergency.

Francis possibly hinted at the surgery during a public appearance last Sunday.

"I ask you to pray for the pope, pray in a special way," Francis told fellow Catholics at St. Peter's Square on June 27. "The pope needs your prayers."

Does Francis suffer from any other health problems?

Francis is in fairly good health for his age, although he does a problem with his hip. He also suffers from pain along the sciatic nerve in the back and leg, a condition which is known as sciatica.

Francis had a part of his lung removed due to an infection while he was a young man.

The pope is still fit to travel, and is expected to visit Hungary and Slovakia in September.

wd/mm (Reuters, AP, AFP)