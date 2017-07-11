Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary

Pope Francis has made his most explicit endorsement of same-sex partnerships to date in a new documentary that premiered on Wednesday.

In the film, the head of the Catholic Church urged for a "civil union law" that would allow LGBT+ people to "be in a family."

"They are children of God and have a right to a family," he said in the documentary "Francesco" which premiered at the Rome Film Festival.

"Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it."

'I stood up for that'

The now-pope already spoke out in favor of civil unions while serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires. He lauded such partnerships as an alternative to gay marriage.

However, this is the first time that the 83-year-old pontiff publicly endorsed same-sex unions since taking the papal seat.

"What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that," the pope added.

The documentary was directed by filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky, a Russian-born US national of Jewish background.

dj/rs (AP, Reuters)