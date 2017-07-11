 Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary | News | DW | 21.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary

Pope Francis spoke out in favor of same-sex civil unions, saying that homosexuals were "children of God and have a right to a family." Commenting on the issue in a documentary, the pontiff called for a civil union law.

Pope Francis delivers a blessing from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square (Catholic Press Photo/dpa/picture-alliance)

Pope Francis has made his most explicit endorsement of same-sex partnerships to date in a new documentary that premiered on Wednesday.

In the film, the head of the Catholic Church urged for a "civil union law" that would allow LGBT+ people to "be in a family."

"They are children of God and have a right to a family," he said in the documentary "Francesco" which premiered at the Rome Film Festival.

"Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it."

'I stood up for that'

The now-pope already spoke out in favor of civil unions while serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires. He lauded such partnerships as an alternative to gay marriage.

Read more: Vatican priest fired after coming out as gay ahead of a summit on family

However, this is the first time that the 83-year-old pontiff publicly endorsed same-sex unions since taking the papal seat.

"What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that," the pope added.

Read more: Pope Francis says Christians 'must apologize' to gay people

The documentary was directed by filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky, a Russian-born US national of Jewish background.

Watch video 00:40

Pope says Christians owe gays an apology

More to come...

dj/rs (AP, Reuters)

Advertisement