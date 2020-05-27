 Poor weather delays SpaceX launch at Cape Canaveral | News | DW | 27.05.2020

News

Poor weather delays SpaceX launch at Cape Canaveral

The first launch of NASA astronauts from US soil in almost a decade has been postponed until Saturday afternoon, just a few minutes before the scheduled lift-off.

In this image made from video via NASA-TV, a SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, is prepared for liftoff from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (picture-alliance/AP/NASA)

SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace company, has postponed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon crew capsule, which was to take NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Bad weather forced officials to call off the launch just a few minutes before the scheduled lift-off at 20:30 GMT/UTC. 

"Unfortunately, we are not going to launch today," SpaceX launch director Mike Taylor told NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

Read more:  After Apollo: A new era for American human spaceflight

NASA said that the la next potential launch window would be Saturday, May 30. The mission will be the first launch of astronauts from US soil since the abolition of the space shuttle program almost a decade ago, with Russia handling the ferrying of astronauts to and from the ISS in recent years.

Wednesday's launch would have made SpaceX the first private company to launch people into space, albeit on the taxpayer's dime.

More details to follow…

