  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Poor from the heat: India’s climate change challenge

Marion Hütter
June 17, 2024

More and more sun, more and more heat. Climate change not only endangers the health of hundreds of thousands of people, but also reduces their earnings. What are countries like India doing to slow down climate change and minimize the damage?

https://p.dw.com/p/4gsJa
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

Made KI

How AI is creating jobs in India

Infolks is a data processing startup in Kerala that employs hundreds of women.
BusinessMarch 14, 202306:09 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Blue Sky

Monitoring air quality from space

Abhilasha Purwar is the founder of a tech startup providing environmental monitoring from space.
BusinessSeptember 21, 202203:21 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Wheat

India bans wheat exports

India has banned wheat exports. What does that mean for its farmers?
Food SecurityJune 28, 202204:48 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Asia

More on Nature and Environment from Asia

Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Show more