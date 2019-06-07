Pool closures turning Germany into 'nation of non-swimmers'

Germany's DLRG rescue association has renewed its petition demanding a nationwide funding plan to avoid further closures of public swimming pools so children can learn to swim safely as a basic lifelong skill.

Campaigners, who first initiated their appeal ahead of Germany's 2017 federal election, say half of all public pools have maintenance backlogs, with the total on the map shrinking to 6,400 last year - from 7,800 nearly two decades ago.

Read more: 100-year-old elected on mandate to reopen local pool

Seemingly rich Germany has numerous indebted municipalities which resort to closures, arguing they do not have the millions in funds needed to continue subsidizing or renovate pools, leaving schools and clubs without local facilities.

'Fun' complexes not always the best

Petitioners, who in 2017 included sports teachers and physiotherapists, also argue that booming, commercial fun-style complexes have designs often not suitable for regular swimming lessons and endurance training.

In April, the German parliament's budget committee allocated €200 million for 186 communal projects, including pools, with demand outstripping supply 13-fold.

Pool-rescue petitioners, however, say €14 billion is needed over 10 years in a combined plan funded by the federal government and 16 regional states to fulfilled legal obligations that swimming lessons be provided.

Will it reopen? Nuremberg's Volksbad was closed in 1993

Fewer swim lessons at schools

At primary level, 20% to 25% of schools could no longer offer swimming lessons because their localities lacked pools, said the assocation.

In 2017, 59% of Germany's 10-year-olds were not accomplished swimmers, according to a Forsa Institute survey commissioned by the DLRG.

That showed that swimming badges were held by only 40% of 6 to 10-year-olds. Across the population, 52% declared themselves to be non-swimmers or unsafe in the water. Older generations were more likely to have learnt swimming in their schooldays.

Among those who defined themselves as swimmers, all but 3% had learned to swim before they turned 18. Few did so in adulthood.

Child drownings

Ahead of what could become another heatwave summer, the DLRG said 2018's toll of 504 drownings reflected a 38% rise in child and youth drownings as residents flocked to bathing spots.

Those 71 victims included 26 children of pre-school and primary school age.

"We must retain pools, build pools, and not rationalize them away," said DLRG president Achim Haag. "Closures deplete water safety among the population and affordable social services."

Asylum seekers often non-swimmers

Last year's drowing toll included 33 asylum seekers, most of whom were non-swimmers, said the DLRG, prompting it to publish bathing safety rules in 30 languages and reflecting the fates of thousands lost during Mediterranean crossings.

All but 2% of Germany's outdoor swimming sites, including lakes and North Sea beaches, now fulfilled EU water quality standards, the federal UBA environment office announced on Thursday.

The best score of "excellent" went to 93% of Germany's waterbodies, while 74 were fully or partially closed due to blue algae infestations which multiply in summer.

The DLRG says its 45,000 lifeguards, mostly volunteers, keep watch at some 2,500 outdoor sites. It cautions swimmers against overestimating their abilities, for example, at German's numerous shingle excavation pits transformed into swimming holes.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany The Freibad: It's not actually free "Freibad" is the term most commonly used in Germany to refer to an outdoor public swimming pool. Even though that literally translates as "free bath," you nevertheless have to pay admission. Other names include "Sommerbad," in reference to the season they are open, "Waldbad" can be used when the swimming facilities are surrounded by a forest, a "Kombibad" combines both an outdoor and indoor pool.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany Bring a few coins In most swimming pools, you won't need your own lock to secure your personal items, as changing facilities are usually equipped with lockers that work with a coin-return system. They require a deposit of a €1 coin that's returned when you unlock it. In many places, you also need 5 or 10-cent coins to use the hairdryer.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany Shower before and after swimming You are expected to briefly shower before going into the pool to wash off perspiration, excess sunscreen and other body wastes. Most people use soap and shampoo when they shower a second time after swimming, to get rid of the various chemicals of the chlorinated pool. Showers are often collective, and people take off their bathing suits to wash.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany Plan the proper footwear For most Germans, flip flops are a must at the swimming pool. Although they are not obligatory, you'll definitely need them if you don't feel like walking barefoot around the pool. If you try doing that with regular sandals, you could be warned that "Strassenschuhe" ("street shoes") are not allowed.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany Jump, but not just anywhere It's generally prohibited to jump from the edge of the pool — check for signs. Diving platforms and springboards are among the regular features of the "Freibad," but sometimes their access is restricted; lifeguards are in charge of managing them.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany Serious swimmers will be disappointed You'd be lucky to find a pool this empty on a hot summer day, so if you're into swimming laps, it can be frustrating. People from other countries who are used to having lanes reserved for fast swimmers often complain about how unsystematic Germans are in this aspect. Indoor pools are definitely emptier in the summer and are an option if you want to swim without bumping into others.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany Some areas are restricted to non-swimmers Children wearing swim aids are not allowed in deep pools, even in the arms of an adult. Kids must pass a test known as the "Seepferdchen" ("seahorse") to be considered swimmers. But that doesn't mean they can be let out on their own in the wild water action. Parents from the US have noticed that lifeguards appear to have a relaxed approach in Germany; keep your eyes on your kid at all times.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany Toys are often allowed Different pools allow people to bring their personal swimming pool toys, but this varies from one location to the other, so you need to check before inflating your pink flamingo mattress. When the pool is really full, huge toys are more of nuisance than anything else.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany A swimsuit is obligatory Even if some Germans like to swim naked in lakes, it's prohibited in public pools. You can't jump into the water in your underwear either — it needs to be a proper swimsuit. As for the burkini, since it's made out of swimsuit material, it's a legal option for Muslim women. However, that doesn't protect burkini wearers from racist comments. Every year, local attempts to ban it also make headlines.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany Bring a blanket to hang out The term "Freibad" actually refers to the outdoors, "im Freien." Germany's swimming facilities are not just pools of concrete, they are often surrounded by lawn where people relax under the shade of trees. Some women might tan topless, which is tolerated in some pools, not all. Photos are not allowed.

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany No day at the pool without food Hours spent chilling between the pool and the lawn are an obvious invitation to picnic. Glass bottles are usually prohibited, as well as glass-made hookahs. If you didn't manage to pack a lunch for the day, there are usually snack bars on site. Classics at the pool: "Pommes" ("french fries") and "Eis" (ice cream). But don't eat right by the pool — nobody enjoys a soggy fry. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



ipj/rt (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.