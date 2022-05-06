Poo used as energy to cook school meals

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A primary school in Uganda with more than 1,000 pupils guarantees the fecal matter that can generate enough biogas to cook daily meals.
Some 15 million students could go back to the classroom for the first time since March 2020, amidst fears that irreparable damage has been done to their education.
The sudden push to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil could trigger a paradigm shift to clean energy sources that might be quickly scaled up.
Governments and fossil fuel companies have long peddled the idea that natural gas is the "bridge" to a clean energy future. But can gas actually be green?
Nyanzi's fight for free speech, women's rights and LGBTQ+ rights has landed her in high-security prison — twice. But she remains critical of President Yoweri Museveni, even while exiled in Germany.
