Africa

Poo used as energy to cook school meals

A primary school in Uganda with more than 1,000 pupils guarantees the fecal matter that can generate enough biogas to cook daily meals.

Mubuuke Brandlyne the Girlz off mute reporter and her group of student panelists of Uganda Martyrs' Secondary School, Namugongo. The photos were taken at her school in Wakiso district on 15th March 2022

GirlZOffMute: How patriotic are Ugandan teens? 06.05.2022

GirlZOffMute: How patriotic are Ugandan teens? 06.05.2022

Sex education in Uganda: In Uganda, around 1 in 4 girls aged 18 and under are pregnant or have a baby. Uganda government will start teaching sex education in schools to prevent unwanted pregnancies or spread of HIV/AIDS among adolescents.

Sex education returns to Uganda's school curriculum 26.03.2022

Sex education returns to Uganda's school curriculum 26.03.2022

AfricaLink on Air — 27 April 2022 27.04.2022

AfricaLink on Air — 27 April 2022 27.04.2022

Uganda school closures hurting economic growth 26.10.2021

Uganda school closures hurting economic growth 26.10.2021

The mother of cancer-stricken children in Mombasa 27.05.2022

The mother of cancer-stricken children in Mombasa 27.05.2022

DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners 27.05.2022

DRC women launch agricultural project to feed prisoners 27.05.2022

The rise of female football referees in Bengo, Angola 25.05.2022

The rise of female football referees in Bengo, Angola 25.05.2022

Nigeria: The amputee taxi driver winning hearts and minds 19.05.2022

Nigeria: The amputee taxi driver winning hearts and minds 19.05.2022

Uganda ends world's longest COVID school closures 10.01.2022

Uganda ends world's longest COVID school closures 10.01.2022

Some 15 million students could go back to the classroom for the first time since March 2020, amidst fears that irreparable damage has been done to their education.

Will war fast-track the energy transition? 04.03.2022

Will war fast-track the energy transition? 04.03.2022

The sudden push to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil could trigger a paradigm shift to clean energy sources that might be quickly scaled up.

Gas: What's the big deal? 04.01.2022

Gas: What's the big deal? 04.01.2022

Governments and fossil fuel companies have long peddled the idea that natural gas is the "bridge" to a clean energy future. But can gas actually be green?

Stella Nyanzi: Uganda's radical activist 08.03.2022

Stella Nyanzi: Uganda's radical activist 08.03.2022

Nyanzi's fight for free speech, women's rights and LGBTQ+ rights has landed her in high-security prison — twice. But she remains critical of President Yoweri Museveni, even while exiled in Germany.