Pompeo visit to Germany highlights differences, commonalities

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday met with both German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel on his first official trip to Germany.

The visit comes amid strains in US-German ties caused by the isolationist stance of US President Donald Trump.

Talks with Maas focused on two main topics: the security risks posed by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and the best way to deter Iran from the acquisition of nuclear weapons.

At a news conference, Pompeo said that Washington considered it dangerous to allow Huawei to build infrastructure for 5G high-speed data networks, as the firm could use it for espionage purposes. However, he said Germany could make its own decision.

Maas, without mentioning Huawei by name, said that Germany had "high security standards" that had to be met by all companies bidding to build the 5G network. He said any company that did not comply with the standards would be excluded from bidding.

On the subject of Iran, Maas said that Germany had "the same goals" as the US, i.e. to stop Tehran gaining nuclear weapons, but that it had "different approaches."

Germany is trying to rescue the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which foresaw a gradual lifting of sanctions if Tehran desisted from certain nuclear activities. The US has withdrawn from the deal, preferring instead to put pressure on Iran with economic sanctions.

Maas and Pompeo do not see eye to eye on all topics

Close ties, but ...

Merkel, ahead of her meeting with Pompeo, emphasized the closeness and importance of US-German ties, but also listed a number of differences with Washington, in particular with regard to the Iran deal.

"The United States is and remains Germany's most important partner outside of Europe," Merkel said, before going on to speak of Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Russia and Ukraine as areas of contention in relations between Berlin and Washington.

"You see, for 45 minutes we will have a lot of things to discus that we will discuss in the spirit of partnership and certainly will have more intensive contact in the future," she said.

Pompeo also called Germany "a big, important partner and ally for the United States," saying that both countries had important work to do to achieve security, peace and stability as far as possible.

Germany has frequently come under fire from Washington since Trump took office for allegedly taking advantage of the US on defense, leading to tensions between the two powers.

It took more than a year for Pompeo to visit Germany after he took the position as Washington's top diplomat.

tj/msh (dpa, AFP)

