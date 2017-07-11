Pompeo signs deal to move US troops from Germany to Poland

The US has signed a deal with Poland to pave the way for the redeployment of American troops from Germany to the eastern European country. The agreement also makes Poland the new headquarters of the US Army V Corps.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday sealed an agreement with Poland to boost the numbers of American troops in the eastern EU member state.
Under the pact, another 1,000 US troops will be sent to Poland, in addition to the 4,500 soldiers already stationed there.
Pompeo and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed the deal at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.
