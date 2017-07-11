Pompeo signs deal to move US troops from Germany to Poland

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday sealed an agreement with Poland to boost the numbers of American troops in the eastern EU member state.

Under the pact, another 1,000 US troops will be sent to Poland, in addition to the 4,500 soldiers already stationed there.

Pompeo and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed the deal at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

nm/ (AP,dpa)