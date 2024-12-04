Pompeii: Trojan War frescoes discovered
Recent excavations in Pompeii near Naples have revealed a banquet hall with frescoes portraying figures from the Trojan War, an epic conflict in Greek mythology.
A sensational find
In 79 A.D., the volcano Mount Vesuvius erupted, blanketing the Neapolitan city of Pompeii in volcanic ash and rock, killing thousands of Romans, but preserving many structures and remains, such as this banquet hall fresco. It shows the god Apollo with the prophetess Cassandra, who foresaw the Trojan War.
A well-known story
The story of the Trojan War would have been known by ancient Romans: The ancient Greeks invaded the city of Troy after Paris of Troy took the beautiful Helen from her husband, the Greek King Menelaus. The Greek gods also took sides during the 10-year conflict. Above, the figure of Leda, a Greek queen who was raped by the god Zeus in the form of a swan and then gave birth to Helen.
A room for the rich
The hall, which measures 15 meters by 6 meters, was used for elegant entertaining. Its walls are painted black — a common technique that kept the smoke from oil lamps from being visible.
Flickering figures, flowing wine
According to Pompeii Archaeological Park head Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the frescoes were intended to enliven the atmosphere and stimulate conversation: "People would meet to dine after sunset, and the flickering light of the lamps had the effect of making the images appear animated, especially after a few glasses of good Campanian wine." The above scene depicts the lovers Helen and Paris.
A new burst of archaeological action
Rediscovered in the 16th century, the destroyed city of Pompeii has long been the site of fascination and excavations. The undertakings that revealed the frescoed banquet hall are part of a recent spurt of archaeological activity funded by EU that aims to halt neglect in the archaeological park. The picture above shows the newly discovered hall's beautiful mosaic floor.