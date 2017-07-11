Pompeii archaeologists discover bodies of man and his slave

Archaeologists have discovered skeletal remains of two men scalded to death by the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii nearly 2,000 years ago, the Italian culture ministry said on Saturday.

The partial skeletons are believed to be those of a man with high status and his slave. The first was likely aged between 30 and 40, and still bore traces of a woollen cloak under his neck.

The other, aged 18 to 25, was dressed in a tunic and had a number of crushed vertebrae and a spinal column with compressed discs, indicating that he had been a slave who did heavy labor.

The remains were found in the underground chamber of a large villa – Civita Giuliana – on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city, which was destroyed in 79 AD.

The men's teeth and bones were preserved, and the voids left by their soft tissues were filled with plaster that was left to harden and then excavated to show the outline of their bodies.

Pompeii officials said the two men apparently escaped the initial fall of ash, then succumbed to a powerful volcanic blast that took place the following day.

"These two victims were perhaps seeking refuge when they were swept away by the pyroclastic current at about 9 in the morning," said Massimo Osanna, director of the archeological site. "It is a death by thermal shock, as also demonstrated by their clenched feet and hands."

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the discovery highlighted Pompeii's status as "an incredible place for research and study."

Pompeii, 23 kilometers (14 miles) southeast of Naples, was home to about 13,000 people when the Mount Vesuvius eruption buried it under ash, pumice pubbles and dust, preserving many of the city's ruins and remains.

While excavations continue at the site, tourists are currently barred from visiting the archaeological park due to preventive measures over COVID-19.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais Time travel to the ancient world A walk through the streets of Pompeii is like a journey back in time — all the way back to the 79 AD. Pompeii was considered one of the most beautiful cities in the former Roman Empire. The climate is mild and grape vines grow across the fertile slopes of Vesuvius. Many of the homes also enjoyed sea views.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais A life in luxury Pompeii was relatively large, the city extending over 60 hectares. Eight gates and eleven watch towers ensured the safety of its citizens. Wealthy citizens valued luxury such as thermal baths and a cooling swimming pool in summer, in addition to cultural institutions including a theater, and a large sports facility. Meanwhile, the Temple of Jupiter rises in the Forum in the central square.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais Reconstruction of a villa Wealthy citizens had magnificent villas built with colonnaded courtyards, ornate mosaics on the floors and detailed murals. A typical house could have looked like this back in Pompeii's pomp 2,000 years ago.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais 'Villa of Mysteries' This estate was one of the main attractions in Pompeii, and remains one of the best preserved villas of ancient times. Apparently, the house also served as a place to worship Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and ecstasy (called Bacchus by the Romans). As the Dionysus festivities became increasingly excessive, the Senate banned them in 186 B.C. — though the orgies continued in secret.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais Cookshops and wells But not all inhabitants of Pompeii were wealthy and indulgent. Many were poor and most lived modestly while working as farmers, bakers or millers. Food was bought in public cookshops, a kind of snack bar from ancient times, and water was drawn from street corner wells. Women seek help from Diana (pictured), considered the goddess of fertility and midwifery.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais The reconstruction Before Pompeii was destroyed in 79AD, it had suffered from another eruption 17 years earlier. Many buildings collapsed but a lot were rebuilt even more magnificently than before. This ruin of a bath bears witness to this. Few would have suspected that the whole city will have to be abandoned a few years later.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais Killed on the run For days the earth shook. Then Vesuvius began to spit ash and pumice stone at dawn on August 24. Many people are killed by falling debris, or suffocated in the ash. Those who survive become victims of the devastating lava flow that follows. Centuries later, the horror is still tangible as the cavities left by the dead bodies in the rock are filled with plaster and turned into sculptures. ar.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais A lost city Of the approximately 20,000 inhabitants, about 2,000 would be found alive, having presumably fled the city in time. But Pompeii was abandoned and forgotten for centuries. Only in 1594 did canal workers accidentally discover old underground passages with inscriptions and busts. Almost 200 years later, the first archaeological excavation took place under King Charles III of Spain.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais Ancient snapshot As a layer of ash almost seven meters (23 feet) thick lay over the city, the systematic excavation of Pompeii did not begin until 1860. Even today, Pompeii is not yet completely unearthed. But the scale of the volcanic eruption was a stroke of luck for archaeologists since it preserved in rich detail the everyday life of a Roman city.

The Fall of Pompeii reimagined in Paris' Grand Palais Full immersion The Grand Palais Museum in Paris pays tribute to the submerged city of Pompeii with an extraordinary digital exhibition. In addition to various found objects, the focus is on a 3D reconstruction through which visitors can become time travelers and immerse themselves in the ancient city. The show runs from July 1 to September 27. Author: Suzanne Cords (sb)



lc/aw (AP, Reuters)