Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Pollution-beating brick made from crop waste

Jessica Goel
39 minutes ago

An Indian entrepreneur produces a carbon-negative brick that could help clear Delhi’s toxic air. The innovative building material is made from paddy stubble. Farmers burn this crop residue to clear their fields, contributing to stifling smog.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PmbS
