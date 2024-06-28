  1. Skip to content
Polls open in Iran's presidential race to replace Raisi

Beenish Javed
June 28, 2024

Polls have opened in Iran for a special election to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash last month. Iranians are choosing between three hardliners and one moderate candidate. What are voters' concerns?

