Polls open in Iran's presidential race to replace Raisi

PoliticsIranPolls open in Iran's presidential race to replace RaisiBeenish Javed06/28/2024June 28, 2024Polls have opened in Iran for a special election to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash last month. Iranians are choosing between three hardliners and one moderate candidate. What are voters' concerns?