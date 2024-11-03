Polls close in Moldova's tense presidential runoff

Moldova held its second round of presidential elections on Sunday as concerns over Russian interference loom large.

Polls closed in Moldova on Sunday in a presidential election runoff that could play a crucial role in the country's European future, amid fears of meddling from Russia.

Pro-European Union incumbent Maia Sandu is facing off with former prosecutor general Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is backed by the pro-Russian Socialist Party, in a taut second-round.

Two hours after polls closed, Stoianoglo held a slight lead with 87% of votes counted. But the tide turned, as the votes of Moldova's diaspora, which tend to favor Sandu, began to be counted.

With 92% reported, Sandu held a slight lead with 50% of the vote to Stoianoglo's 49%.

Push for EU membership amid tight race

Sandu bagged 42.5% of the vote in the first round of the presidential ballot.

Stoianoglo — who was fired as prosecutor general by Sandu last year — got 26% of the vote.

However, analysts are forecasting a close battle as Stoianoglo has since garnered the support of other defeated candidates.

A former World Bank economist, Sandu is looking to chart a new pro-European course for the country.

"Joining the European Union is Moldova's Marshall Plan," she has said referring to the economic recovery proposal to rebuild Europe after World War II.

But her plan for Moldova to join the EU received a setback after a referendum on the issue, held last month, was passed by a razor-thin "yes".

Sandu blamed "foreign interference" for the narrow vote, which saw 50.35% backing a membership.

The first round of the presidential ballot and the referendum on EU membership were both held on the same day.

Sandu also alleges that Stoianoglo is the Kremlin's man and a "Trojan horse."

Stoianoglo, who is praised by his supporters for keeping his distance from the EU, says that his opponent's claims are untrue. He has accused Sandu of indulging in divisive politics in a nation that has a considerable Russian-speaking minority.

Will Gagauzia be Moldova's next breakaway region? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Russian interference

Police in Moldova have tightened their watch in an attempt to avoid a repeat of what they say was an extensive vast vote-buying scheme in the first round last month. It is believed to have been brought into play by Russian-backed fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.

Shor resides in Russia and has used social media to urge people to vote against Sandu, promising a payout for following his instructions.

However, he has denied wrongdoing.

Russia has also denied the allegations of vote meddling.

dvv/rmt (AFP, Reuters)