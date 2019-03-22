Polls close in Croatia with predicted results too close to call

Croatians cast their votes on Sunday in the country's presidential election, which sees a tight race between conservative Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the Social Democrat Zoran Milanovic and the folk-singer turned right-wing politician, Miroslav Skoro.

Political analysts have predicted that none of the candidates will win an outright majority, Grabar-Kitarovic and Milanovic are, in particular, polling close together, and that a runoff vote between the two will be held on January 5.

Given the nature of the tight race, it was unsurprising that a higher turnout occurred than in the country's last election, with some 100,000 more citizens casting their ballot this time around in comparison with 2014.

Incumbent Grabar-Kitarovic, who assumed office in 2015 and is seeking for a second term, is backed by the country's governing conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ). The center-right party has led the country for most of the time since independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991 and is seeking to maintain its power before Croatia assumes the European Union's (EU) presidency for the first time.

The presidential post is primarily ceremonial. The new president is expected to represent Croatia abroad and command its army.

However, keeping the presidency is crucial for the HDZ as the government is on course to assume the EU presidency on January 1.

Presidential candidate and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic casts his vote at a polling station in Zagreb

Nationalism

Grabar-Kitarovic and Skoro have dedicated parts of their campaigns to Croatian nationalism to appeal to conservative voters.

Matija Horvat, a 27-year-old economist preparing to vote in Zagreb, told French news agency AFP that he was disappointed with a campaign that concentrated on the past instead of the future.

"They stole the space for issues of vital importance for most people's lives, including the young who are leaving in increasing numbers," he said.

As the European Union's newest member state, Croatia has been struggling with an emigration exodus as large numbers of Croatians leave for neighboring countries in search of better employment opportunities.

The candidates

Grabar-Kitarovic's HDZ has been tipped to win 28.3% of the votes, SPD's Milanovic has been tipped to win 26.6% and Skoro, the popular independent singer who had defected from the HDZ as a lawmaker in 2008, was tipped to come in third with 20.7% of the vote.

Grabar-Kitarovic had started off stronger than the other 10 candidates, but her popularity dropped after a number of gaffes during her presidential campaign.

The 51-year-old is struggling to maintain her grip on hard-liners shifting their support to Skoro. In her reelection bid, Grabar-Kitarovic played on an emotive symbol of the 1990s independence war.

She staged her final campaign rally on Friday in the eastern town of Vukovar, a town that had witnessed bloody conflict with Serbian forces and became emblematic of Croatian suffering during the Yugoslav Wars.

Grabar-Kitarovic told crowds those who fought and died in the war "don't regret being killed since Croatia is (now) here."

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Skoro appealed to nationalist voters by vowing to deploy troops at the country's borders to prevent migrants entering as well as to pardon a convicted war criminal.

Social Democrat Milanovic, who was prime minister from 2011 to 2016, pledged to make Croatia a "normal" country with an independent judiciary and tolerance and respect for minorities.

Croatia remains one of the poorest economies in the EU, and corruption is believed to be widespread. The government has been criticized for setting the voting date in the lead-up to Christmas, a time when many people in the country travel abroad.

