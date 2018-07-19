 Polls close in Cambodia as opposition condemns ′climate of fear′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 29.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Polls close in Cambodia as opposition condemns 'climate of fear'

Prime Minister Hun Sen is expected to maintain his decades-long grip on power after an election dubbed a "sham." The main opposition was banned from the election, all but ensuring a large victory for the incumbent.

An election worker turns a ballot box upside down and the ballots fall onto a table.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen appeared set for a landslide victory after polls closed in Sunday's election. The vote was widely dismissed by the main opposition and western observers as being neither free nor fair.

The only credible political opposition — the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) — was banned; and the government proceeded to crack down on dissent, pressured civic organizations and the independent media.

The National Election Commission (NEC) announced voter turnout out at more than 80 percent, a marked increase from the 2013 vote when turnout was just below 70 percent.

"The total number of people who voted was 6.74 million or about 80.49 percent. This is the success of the election," said Sik Bun Hok, chairman of the NEC, during a televised news conference.

"This time is higher," he added. "Cambodia should be proud."

But CNRP leader Sam Rainsy dismissed the emerging results on his Facebook page.

"For the Cambodian people, unable to make a real choice because of the absence of the CNRP, the result of this false election conducted in a climate of fear is a betrayal of the popular will," he posted.

The CNRP had called on Cambodians to boycott the "sham election that has no support and is not recognized by the international community."

More to come...

bik/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Cambodians casting votes in a 'sham' election

Cambodia has held a general election in which the ruling party faces almost no challenge. PM Hun Sen lambasted the opposition call to boycott the polls, saying those who heed it are "destroyers of democracy." (28.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Kambodscha Wahl Premierminister Hun Sen

Cambodia's longtime PM Hun Sen expected to hold onto power 29.07.2018

Twenty parties were running against Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) but the main opposition has been silenced. There were calls for a boycott on the grounds the vote is neither free nor fair.

Sam Rainsy

Sam Rainsy: Hun Sen will be 'the ultimate loser' 27.07.2018

Cambodian PM Hun Sen is running virtually unopposed in Cambodia's general election on July 29. DW spoke with former opposition leader Sam Rainsy about the dangers of dictatorship and the state of the opposition.

Cambodian PM Hun Sen set to win election 29.07.2018

Cambodians trickled into voting stations in a poll that human rights groups have labeled a 'farce'. Hun Sen is expected to sail to victory, extending his 33-year grip on power.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 