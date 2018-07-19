Polls close in Cambodia as opposition condemns 'climate of fear'

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen appeared set for a landslide victory after polls closed in Sunday's election. The vote was widely dismissed by the main opposition and western observers as being neither free nor fair.

The only credible political opposition — the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) — was banned; and the government proceeded to crack down on dissent, pressured civic organizations and the independent media.

The National Election Commission (NEC) announced voter turnout out at more than 80 percent, a marked increase from the 2013 vote when turnout was just below 70 percent.

"The total number of people who voted was 6.74 million or about 80.49 percent. This is the success of the election," said Sik Bun Hok, chairman of the NEC, during a televised news conference.

"This time is higher," he added. "Cambodia should be proud."

But CNRP leader Sam Rainsy dismissed the emerging results on his Facebook page.

"For the Cambodian people, unable to make a real choice because of the absence of the CNRP, the result of this false election conducted in a climate of fear is a betrayal of the popular will," he posted.

The CNRP had called on Cambodians to boycott the "sham election that has no support and is not recognized by the international community."

