Poll: What is your favorite cheese? 

Whether it’s made from the cow, sheep, or goat’s milk, cheese is one of the world's oldest foods. It’s available in many different varieties, including as a vegan alternative made from soy or nuts. Whether hard, processed, or in a cream variety, cheese lovers are spoiled for choice. For example, the world-famous Swiss cheese fondue, uses raw milk cow’s cheese like Gruyère and Vacharin. Both types of cheese originate from Switzerland, though the spicy Appenzeller, produced in the northern part of the Alpine Republic, is also frequently used.

Now we want to hear from you: Which cheese do you like the most? We are looking forward to your answers. With a bit of luck, you could win an exclusively-designed DW backpack with heaps of goodies inside.

My favorite cheese is...

The deadline for entries is February 25, 2022, 12 p.m. UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!