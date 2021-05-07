 Poll: How do you take your coffee? | Lifestyle | DW | 07.05.2021

Lifestyle

Poll: How do you take your coffee?

Let’s talk about coffee. Some people just can't get through the day without it, and there are a variety of different ways to prepare it: Cappuccino, latte, mocha, espresso, or just black. How do you take your coffee?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Cafe mit Buch 111 Orte englisch

Watch video 05:02

Europe to the Maxx: Europe's only coffee plantation

Europeans are the world's leading consumers of coffee, and Finland is at the very top of the list. Statistically speaking, each Finn drinks 1300 cups of coffee a year. In Germany, the figure is only about half that. The region that consumes the most coffee, however, doesn’t actually have a suitable climate for growing it—with one exception: Gran Canaria is home to the only coffee-growing region in Europe. This Spanish island is the third largest of the Canary Islands, which functions as a kind of European outpost to the west of Africa. Agaete marks the beginning of the valley where the coffee beans are grown.

Now, we want to hear from you. How do you prefer your coffee? We are looking forward to your answers. One lucky participant will receive a copy of the new Euromaxx book “111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn’t Miss.”

I like my coffee: ... 

The deadline for entries is 07 May 2021, 12 noon UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

DW releases '111 Extreme Places in Europe' travel guide

Already dreaming of a post-pandemic trip? The DW travel guide "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss" features adventure-filled destinations.  

