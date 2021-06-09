 Politics hijacks the ′Diversity United′ exhibition | Arts | DW | 09.06.2021

Arts

Politics hijacks the 'Diversity United' exhibition

The exhibition "Diversity United" — a collaboration between Germany, France and Russia — was to travel around Europe. But an intervention from Moscow threw it off track.

  • Sejla Kameric's installation 'Liberty': The word 'liberty' spelled out in bright white neon letters.

    Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition

    Sejla Kameric: 'Liberty'

    The ideal of Enlightenment is spelled out in bright white neon letters. They stand out against a bare wall and stone floor, reminiscent of the inner courtyard of a prison. The association feels strengthened by the spikes that are typically used as a bird deterrent on building ledges and commercial signage. Is it liberty's way of protecting itself or is the message turned into an empty phrase?

  • Ekaterina Muromtseva artwork 'Picket': paintings of 7 larger-than-life, blood red figures showing an empty sign.

    Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition

    Ekaterina Muromtseva: 'Picket'

    Ekaterina Muromtseva is a Russian artist who lives and works in Moscow. Her posters are a testimony to the political unrest in her home country. Her larger-than-life, blood-red figures lead viewers to ask themselves whether they should remain distant observers of the protests or rather join in on them.

  • Mona Hatoum art installation 'Remains to Be Seen': remains of a building hang by a thread, with the symmetrical arrangement of the ropes contrasting with the fragmented stones.

    Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition

    Mona Hatoum: 'Remains to Be Seen'

    The Lebanon-born artist Mona Hatoum often works with allegories. In this work, the remains of a building "hang by a thread," with the symmetrical arrangement of the ropes contrasting with the fragmented stones. The collapse is in constant suspension, while the remains can still be seen.

  • Anselm Kiefer installation 'Winterreise': a stage depicting a grim winter forest.

    Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition

    Anselm Kiefer: 'Winterreise'

    From a distance, it looks like a large-scale painting, but "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) is actually a stage installation. In this grim and warlike landscape, Anselm Kiefer refers to representatives of German Romanticism such as Madame de Staël or Robert Schubert on snow-covered signs, while the name of the Red Army Faction terrorist Ulrike Meinhof appears on a bed on wheels.

  • Olga Chernysheva artwork 'On the Sidelines': A photo of three chandeliers hanging from a roadside tree.

    Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition

    Olga Chernysheva: 'On the Sidelines'

    In the former Soviet Union, workers were sometimes paid in kind. These chandeliers were given to the employees of a factory where they were made, as a form of payment. But they ended up on the side of the road. Chernysheva's seemingly surrealistic works document the poetry of everyday life, while commenting on society.

  • Patricia Kaersenhout artwork 'Mea Culpa': sculptures of white people in business suits on their hands and knees.

    Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition

    Patricia Kaersenhout: 'Mea Culpa'

    In her work, Dutch artist Patricia Kaersenhout focuses on questions of power and guilt. In "Me Culpa" she depicts people in business suits on their hands and knees, crawling in penance as defined by a Christian tradition through which pilgrims demonstrated their devotion to God through physical suffering.

  • Monica Bonvicini artwork 'Light Me Black': a series of neon lights hanging together.

    Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition

    Monica Bonvicini: 'Light Me Black'

    The polarization of society can be observed around the world; too often, opinions on current issues seem to be divided into black and white categories. With this in mind, the Berlin-based artist Monica Bonvicini brings opposites together. The white neon tubes are dazzling, but can also be understood as a symbol of the Enlightenment. "Light Me Black" is a call to explore paradoxes and gray areas.

  • Lucy + Jorge Orta art installation 'Antarctic Village No borders': tents with different flags.

    Political artworks at 'Diversity United' exhibition

    Lucy + Jorge Orta: 'Antarctic Village No borders'

    For artist duo Lucy + Jorge Orta, the polar continent around the South Pole embodies utopian ideals: Despite different political systems, the signatory states of the Antarctic Treaty have committed to peaceful coexistence, to collaboration on scientific projects and to the preservation of Antarctica's natural resources. The tents with different flags stand for a peaceful world without borders.

    Author: Matthias Beckonert


Berlin is currently hosting what is, without a doubt, an extraordinary exhibition. It is an exhibition of superlatives: around 90 artists from 34 countries, showing some 400 works and exhibited in three huge hangars at Berlin's TempelhofAirport.

Famous artists such as Gerhard Richter, Anselm Kiefer and Georg Baselitz are represented, as are Sejla Kameric, Gilbert & George, Olafur Eliasson, Monica Bonvicini, Katharina Sieverding and Boris Mikhailov.

The lavish and costly  "Diversity United" exhibition tackles a major subject: Europe. The curators have said they are searching "for the essence of the complex, fragile and changing project" that constitutes Europe.

Jürgen Grossmann, chairman of the exhibition project advisory board, stressed during the opening that the show impressively demonstrates how Europe is "far more than the sum of political and economic interests."

And what better way to convey that than through an exhibition focusing on diversity and a variety of perspectives? "There is no better means to combat nationalism and populism in this day and age," said Grossmann.

Those are no empty words typical of a speech given at an opening, however — as a look at recent developments makes clear.

Installtion of blue gloves trying to meet one another.

An attempt at coming together: Anri Sala's installation, two hands keep moving toward and away from each other

An exhibition 'taken hostage'?

"Diversity United" was conceived as a European project on several levels. Not only were artists from a wide variety of countries to be represented to reflect "the artistic face of Europe," as the show is subtitled. Crucially, the idea was also that the exhibition would travel throughout Europe.

Initially, the opening was planned for November 2020 in Moscow. Then it was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, and the opening was moved to Berlin. Then the exhibition was to travel to Moscow and on to Paris. The German Federal Foreign Office provided financial support for the exhibition.

Initially, Russian participation was clear: Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery was to collaborate with the Bonn-based association Foundation for Art and Culture as the main organizers. The gallery continues to be named as a cooperation partner, along with the Petersburg Dialogue forum, which was initiated in 2001 by then German chancellor Gerhard Schröder and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a bilateral forum to bring together civil society groups, think tanks and decision-makers to maintain dialogue.

Furthermore, President Putin was initially supposed to be a patron of the exhibition, along with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and French President Emmanuel Macron.

A spectator views a sculpture by Kris Lemsalu, with a dancer-like figure with spots surrounding it.

It was supposed to be displayed in Moscow: a sculpture by Kris Lemsalu

German organizers were thus shocked when they heard that Putin's state apparatus had effectively banned elements of the Petersburg Dialogue: Collaboration among the banned associations could result in prison sentences.

Walter Smerling, chairman of the Bonn Foundation for Art and Culture and a central figure in the organization of the exhibition, told German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that this step by the Russian government was unacceptable and that they could not imagine presenting the exhibition in Russia under such conditions.

Exhibition as an expression of self-confidence

Unwittingly, the "Diversity United" exhibition has become a political pawn in a way that is clearly at odds with the title of the show. People on the sidelines of the June 8 exhibition opening in Berlin cautioned against the show being "taken hostage."

But German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier reacted in a decidedly statesmanlike manner. He praised the diversity of the themes addressed and explored as an "expression of the self-confidence of art and artists in Europe" who work "consciously beyond borders." An unmistakably political statement, given the backdrop of the show's cancellation in Moscow.  

The question of state intervention in civil society platforms such as the Petersburg Dialogue, however, also points to the important role that art can play — even more so in times of political crisis: It can create spaces of interaction in which ambivalences are not only tolerated, but even understood.

Open exhibition space with divider including a neon display saying crisis.

Israeli artist Yael Bartana's anticipated work: "Crisis - Crysis - Crycis"

Incidentally, the "Diversity United" exhibition could not have opened at a better venue to reflect historical progress.

During the Nazi era, prisoners of war became forced laborers for the "Luftwaffe" at Tempelhof Airport.

Later, the American and British so-called "raisin bombers" landed and took off here, supplying residents with food and other essential goods for survival during the Soviet blockade of West Berlin in 1948/49.

The airport has been closed since 2008, with various initiatives aiming to transform it into a meeting place.

Due to its varied historical nature, perhaps it is precisely the right meeting place for an exhibition that addresses Europe in many of its facets, including memory and conflict, power and equality, borders and boundaries, and insights and perspectives.

This article was adapted from German.

