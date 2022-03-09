Politico's Florian Eder on Gerhard Schröder's reported Moscow visit

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron told the Russian president that any resolution to the war needed to come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Follow DW for the latest.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of bombing a hospital in Mariupol during a supposed ceasefire to enable civilians to leave. The EU has agreed to sanction more oligarchs and officials.
While Western leaders hope China will play a more active role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine, experts say it's unlikely that Beijing will jeopardize its warming ties with Moscow.
International companies are closing up shop in Russia in droves. For some, the decision to leave such a large market isn't an easy one.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version