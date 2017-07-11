Polish presidential vote — Duda ahead in exit poll, but too close to call

Polish voters turned out in large numbers on Sunday in a razor-edge election to decide between two very different political paths.

The election sees President Adrzej Duda, who is seeking another five-year term, pitched against the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski.

An exit poll showed the result was too close to call, with Duda on 50.4% and Trzaskowski on 49.6%. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Poland's State Electoral Commission reported that turnout by 5 p.m. (1500 UTC) was 52.1% — more than four points higher than at the same time in the first round of voting on June 28.

Duda, who is backed by the ruling right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party and the government, has campaigned on traditional values and social spending in the mostly Catholic nation.

Trzaskowski is a former European Parliament lawmaker who entered the race relatively late to oppose a perceived erosion of democratic rights under the current administration.

Late polling showed there was only a very small margin between the two 48-year-old candidates.

Hoping to mop up centrist votes

The ballot was to have taken place in May, but it was delayed by health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some 30 million voters were eligible to cast ballots.

Duda garnered 43.5% support in the first round and Trzaskowski 30.5%, but the mayor was expected to pick up support from more centrist voters who backed now-eliminated candidates.

The election will decide if the government can deepen judicial reforms that the European Union claims will increase political control over the judicial system. Brussels has launched several infraction procedures over the so-called reforms since 2017.

Duda has projected himself as a defender of Catholic values and of generous social benefit programs that have transformed life for many in poorer rural regions.

However, critics say his campaign has also drawn on homophobia and anti-Semitism.

Trzaskowski has said he wants a more tolerant Poland, and he has tried to present himself as a unifying figure.

While Polish presidents have few executive powers, they do possess a power of veto that Trzaskowski could use to block PiS legislation.

