Polish president vetoes law aimed at muting US media group Discovery

Poland President Andrzej Duda said Monday he has decided to veto a bill that would have forced US media group Discovery to give up its controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN.

Duda recognized that the bill was unpopular with many Polish citizens and would have been a blow to his country's reputation as a place to do business.

The bill, recently passed by the lower house in Warsaw, would have blocked any non-European outlet from owning a 50% share or more in a Polish broadcaster.

"I believe that generally limiting the possibility of holding shares or stocks in media companies is sensible when it comes to foreign capital," Duda said. "I share the opinion that it should be introduced in Poland, but for the future."

Media freedom in question

"The bill and its amendments concern entities which are already present in the market," he continued. "There is also the issue of media pluralism, of freedom of speech. When taking my decision, I took this element into serious consideration."

Earlier this month thousands of people gathered in cities across Poland to demand Duda veto the controversial media law. The protesters criticized the bill, saying it was a push to silence TVN24 news channel, which is part of the TVN network.

Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has long said that foreign media organizations wield too much power in the country and distort public debate.

Duda was elected with the support of the PiS, but his decision to veto the media law may

strain his relations with the party that put him in power.

Critics say the government's moves against foreign media groups are part of an increasingly authoritarian agenda that has put Poland on a collision course with the European Union.

The United States has also registered its strenuous objections and Duda's decision on Monday will certainly be welcome in Washington.

