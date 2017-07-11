Polish PM faces EU questions over controversial court ruling

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appeared at the European Parliament on Tuesday to answer questions over a recent ruling by his country's Constitutional Tribunal on the primacy of EU law.

The top Polish court ruled on October 7 that parts of the EU treaties are "incompatible" with the country's constitution and that the latter takes precedence.

It has been widely criticized by the European Commission and several member states, including France and Germany. Tens of thousands of people rallied across Poland on Sunday after experts said the ruling could be the first step towards Poland leaving the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers on Monday that she was "deeply concerned" over the developments in Poland.

She also shared her remarks on Twitter. She went on to mention the "Article 7 procedure" as a "powerful tool" to deal with violations from member states. Article 7 allows the EU to remove certain rights of member states.

Poland goes head-to-head with the EU

Relations between the EU and Poland's ruling right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS) reached a new low over the past few weeks.

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Twitter that Morawiecki had reached out to European Parliament speaker David Sassoli "to present Poland's position" in the ongoing dispute.

The prime minister has said Poland will remain a loyal member of the union. However, in a letter to EU officials, he warned that the bloc is turning into a centrally-run body without democratic control

The EU has condemned the ruling with Sassoli at the time saying that the "primacy of EU law must be undisputed" and threatening "consequences."

What is the origin of the dispute?

The conflict between Brussels and Warsaw goes back to the EU's condemnation of actions by the Polish government that Brussels deems violate judicial independence.

The same court that ruled in favor of the primacy of Polish law was already considered illegitimate by the EU due to the political influence imposed on it by PiS.

In March, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said the EU can force member states to disregard certain provisions in national law, including constitutional law.

It added that Poland's recently implemented procedure for appointing members of the top court is a violation of EU law.

The ECJ's ruling could allow it to force Poland to repeal parts of the judicial reform. The EU has also been withholding billions of euros in post-pandemic rebuilding funds over concerns that the rule of law is being degraded in Poland.