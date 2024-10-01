  1. Skip to content
Flood response puts Poland's PM Donald Tusk under pressure

Jacek Lepiarz in Warsaw
October 1, 2024

As the floodwaters recede and the recovery begins, Polish PM Donald Tusk faces a backlash over his response to the crisis. Almost a year after he swept to power, pressure on Tusk and his government is growing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lIWp
A man wearing a dark hoodie (Donald Tusk) looks into the distance with an expression of concern on his face. Behind him is a large map on a wall, Poland, September 2024
The strain of the events of recent weeks is etched on Donald Tusk's faceImage: Maciej Kulczynski/PAP/dpa/picture alliance

In two weeks' time, Poland's ruling center-left coalition and its leader, Donald Tusk, will celebrate the first anniversary of their victory in the Polish parliamentary election.

But for the Polish prime minister, this is no time for celebration.

His response to the flood in the early days of the crisis in mid-September has brought him much criticism — and not only from the national-conservative opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The extreme weather triggered by Storm Boris hit swathes of land across Central and Eastern Europe hard. After causing widespread damage in Romania, the Czech Republic and Austria, the floods reached Poland in the middle of last month.

Flooding in western Poland

The flood wave on the river Oder and its tributaries reached several municipalities in the region of Lower Silesia on the night of September 14/15.

A man in waders pushes a woman in a wheelchair past a building destroyed by the floods in Ladek-Zdroj, southern Poland, September 16, 2024.
Storm Boris wreaked havoc across Central and Eastern Europe and caused flooding in western Poland in mid-SeptemberImage: MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP

Embankments gave way, inundating several municipalities. Thousands of people were left without power and were cut off from the outside world. Some had to be evacuated; others airlifted.

Several mayors in the region complained that warnings about the threat of flooding had come either too late or not at all.

As the water level dropped, it became clear that nine people had lost their lives and one was missing.

Opposition seizes the opportunity to attack Tusk

The national-conservative opposition led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the PiS party, immediately went on the attack.

Tusk had certainly supplied them with enough ammunition. After a crisis meeting in Wroclaw on September 13, the day before the flood struck, he told journalists that the weather forecasts were "not overly alarming" and spoke only of the possibility of "local flooding."

The river Oder in flood in the town of Olawa, near Wroclaw. Tree tops can be seen peeping out of the brown floodwaters. The river is so high that it almost touches the underside of the bridge. On the far side of the river are buildings, high-rise buildings and apartment blocks. Poland, September 19, 2024
The river Oder burst its banks in Olawa, near the city of Wroclaw in western PolandImage: Omar Marques/Getty Images

"There is no reason to panic, but there is a reason to be fully mobilized," he said. Critics have often chosen to ignore the second part of his sentence.

PiS says that with these words, the prime minister trivialized the flood threat even though the opposition party itself chose to organize a demonstration outside the Justice Ministry in Warsaw that weekend instead of helping flood victims.

Did Tusk trivialize the flood threat?

"Unfortunately, the government failed," Kaczynski said on September 22 in an interview with the Polish news agency PAP, adding that people who had fought for their homes and towns had been "left to their own devices."

According to Kaczynski, it was chaos, and Poland is being ruled by "amateurs or dilettantes."

The pro-opposition Gazeta Polska weekly magazine took a similar line, running the headline "The state has collapsed; Tusk's flood disaster."

The government showed "arrogance and lacked a sense of responsibility," said chairman of the PiS parliamentary party, Mariusz Blaszczak.

A man dressed in a suit and overcoat (Mariusz Blaszczak) speaks as a circle of journalists hold microphones towards him. One person is filming on a smartphone; men can be seen in the background, Warsaw, Poland, December 20, 2023
Mariusz Blaszczak, chairman of the opposition PiS parliamentary party, has said that the government showed 'arrogance and lacked a sense of responsibility' during the recent floodImage: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images

The verbal attacks continued in the Sejm, the Polish parliament, last Friday. After Tusk read out a government declaration on the situation in the flooded regions, former PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that "the government has not passed the test."

According to Morawiecki, the European Commission warned of heavy rainfall as early as September 10. "But the government did nothing," he said.

Morawiecki then returned to what Tusk had said on September 13, describing it as "words of shame."

"These words were not just a common mistake. These words, which may have cost people their lives, their health and certainly the loss of their property, meant that rescue services, local authorities and people were not mobilized," he said.

Crisis meetings live on television

To minimize the damage caused by his ill-considered words, Tusk took an unusual step, allowing the meetings of the crisis team, which met twice a day, to be broadcast live on television for hours at a time. Some civil servants and local politicians were reprimanded live on camera.

This method of communicating was not to everyone's liking. It reminded some people of an instance where Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuked a senior official during a televised meeting.

A man in a fleece jacket (Tomasz Siemoniak, left) looks at a man beside him (Donald Tusk, right) who is dressed in a dark blue hoodie. Both are sitting at a table with microphones, folders, papers and bottles of water. Behind them, a large map covers the wall, Poland, September 2024
Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak (left) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (right) during a crisis meetingImage: Maciej Kulczynski/PAP/dpa/picture alliance

The impact of the flood has been devastating. The "state of natural disaster," which was declared on September 20 for the first time in Polish history, covered 750 municipalities and 2.4 million people.

Some 57,000 people were directly affected by the flood. At least 11,500 homes were damaged.

Swift support for flood victims

Tusk knows that his political fate depends on the ability of his government to get a swift grip on flood recovery.

By the end of last week, the Polish government had released €145 million ($161 million) in aid for those affected by the disaster. But this is just the beginning. The government has said that together with the funds pledged by the EU, a total €5.36 billion will be made available for reconstruction and recovery.

Special legislation has been prepared so that regulations can be changed to ensure that victims access assistance faster and without the usual bureaucratic hurdles.

Tusk ally put in charge of recovery

To ensure that nothing goes wrong, Tusk has put Marcin Kierwinski, one of his closest allies, in charge of flood recovery, giving him the rank of minister.

Kierwinski, who has already held a ministerial post, gave up his mandate as a member of the European Parliament, which he only took up in June, to take on the job.

Head shot of a bearded man (Marcin Kierwinski) in a blue suit and tie with the red-and-white heart of the Civic Platform party on his lapel looks into the camera, June 6, 2024
Marcin Kierwinski gave up his post as a member of the European Parliament to take on the role of government representative for flood recovery and reconstructionImage: Albert Zawada/PAP/picture alliance

Even President Andrzej Duda, a staunch opponent of the government, was impressed by Kierwinski's decision. "In the name of the Polish Republic, I am grateful to you. Not everyone would be willing to do this. (...) You have made a statesmanlike decision," said Duda at Kierwinski's appointment ceremony.

Kierwinski has no time to lose. Not only is there a lot to be done in terms of flood recovery, but Poland is due to elect a new president next summer. After two terms in office, Duda can no longer run for office.

The government hopes that Duda will be succeeded by a liberal candidate who would no longer block government decisions, as the sitting president does.

However, if the post-flood recovery and reconstruction fails or falters, the chances of a conservative candidate winning the election would be improved and Tusk's hopes and plans dashed.

This article was originally published in German.

A gray-haired man (Jacek Lepiarz) stands in front of bookcases full of books
Jacek Lepiarz Journalist for DW's Polish Service who specializes in German-Polish subjects
