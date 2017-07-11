Polish operator says Russian oil pipeline to Germany 'restored'

The Druzhba pipeline, which transfers Russian crude oil to Germany and other Central European countries, has been fixed after a leak reported earlier this week.

Polish state-run pipeline operator PERN said the pipeline was fully operational.

"PERN's technical services restored the full functionality of the damaged pipeline used to deliver crude oil to the company's German customers on Saturday," the Reuters news agency quoted PERN as saying in a statement.

Leak found in oil pipeline from Russia to Europe

'No sabotage' suspected

The operator stressed it was still investigating the cause of the leak, which was reported on Tuesday, but said there was no reason to suspect sabotage.

"Based on initial assessments, and the manner and way that the pipeline is formed, there are no hints as of now of outsider tampering," Germany's dpa news agency quoted PERN as saying.

Many suspected the Druzhba pipeline leak was due to an act of sabotage amid the energy crisis in Europe

In the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, European countries have been scrambling to minimize their reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Last month, explosions hit the strategic Baltic Sea Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which Germany, among other countries, relies on for Russian gas. Both Russia and Western countries have swapped sabotage accusations.

The Druzhba pipeline was set up in the 1960s to transfer crude oil from Siberia to countries including Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany. Meaning "Friendship" in Russian, the pipeline is among the largest systems worldwide.

rmt/nm (AP, dpa, Reuters)