 Polish hotel cancels on Germany′s far-right AfD | News | DW | 28.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Polish hotel cancels on Germany's far-right AfD

The right-wing populist party has threatened legal action against the Radisson Blue in Szczecin. The meeting had been booked in Poland after the AfD was unable to find accommodation in Germany.

Delegates attend the congress of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party ahead of elections to the European Parliament next year on November 17, 2018 in Magdeburg, Germany. (Getty Images/R. Hartmann)

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) had to cancel plans for a gathering in western Poland on Friday, after the Radisson Blu Hotel in Szczecin unceremoniously nixed their reservations two hours before the meeting. The said there had been a power outage.

Spokesman Christian Lüth told French news agency AFP that he believed "political reasons" were behind the decision.

"We had repeatedly confirmed the reservation," he added. "There will be legal action."

About 70 of the party's 91 representatives in parliament were due to travel to the Polish border town, including leaders Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel. Instead, the lawmakers met in the Reichstag building in Berlin.

The right-wing populists had planned to meet in Poland after their first attempt to hold a summit in the eastern state of Brandenburg was also canceled by the hotel, citing the "bad publicity" that came with hosting the AfD.

They were also forced to call off a planned event in Berlin after the European elections in May, citing threats of violence, something that has occurred several times at smaller-scale AfD events.

After rising in popularity since their 2013 inception, theanti-immigration, Islamophobic party garnered only 11 percent of the EU vote, far lower than they had been hoping for.

es/amp (AFP, dpa)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Merkel's CDU plans tough consequences for far-right AfD cooperation

The center-right will take a tough stance against any members who suggest a coalition with the nationalist AfD. The CDU called the AfD a party that "tolerates anti-Semitism and racism" and far-right extremism. (24.06.2019)  

Germany's political parties CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens - what you need to know

Here's a look at Germany's political parties, who they are and what they want. (07.06.2019)  

Far-right AfD 'complicit' in German pro-migrant politician's killing

Senior members of Angela Merkel's CDU have criticized the "hate and incitement" circulated by the far-right AfD, saying it is partly to blame for the death of pro-immigration politician Walter Lübcke. (19.06.2019)  

Germany's conservatives divided on how to cope with far-right AfD

Two politicians in Angela Merkel's CDU have drawn their bosses' anger for suggesting their voters share goals with the AfD. The conservative party remains divided on how to confront the populist far-right threat. (21.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

USA Wirtschaft US-Investor und Milliardär George Soros stellt Buch zur Finanzkrise vor

George Soros to target far-right in eastern Germany 22.06.2019

George Soros' Open Society Foundation is gearing up to battle hate and the far-right in eastern Germany. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is predicted to perform well in three upcoming state elections.

Deutschland Symbolbild AfD

Merkel's CDU plans tough consequences for far-right AfD cooperation 24.06.2019

The center-right will take a tough stance against any members who suggest a coalition with the nationalist AfD. The CDU called the AfD a party that "tolerates anti-Semitism and racism" and far-right extremism.

Görlitz Altstadt

Will Germany's 'Görliwood' elect far-right AfD mayor? 14.06.2019

The populist AfD party may soon win its first mayoral post nationwide. Voting in the small, but once grand city of Görlitz is seen as a bellwether for how well the far-right message resonates in the former East Germany.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  