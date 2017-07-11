Polish, Czech and Slovenian leaders arrive in Ukraine in show of support

The leaders of three EU countries traveled by train to Ukraine to pledge their support.

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to express EU solidarity as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine's capital city.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki shared a photo from Kyiv on social media after arriving, saying "It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance."

The leaders are set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and are going in their capacity as representatives of the European Council.

Watch video 02:27 Three EU prime ministers travel to war zone: Bernd Riegert reports

Europe must 'guarantee Ukraine independence'

Morawiecki said in a tweet ahead of the visit that "Europe must guarantee Ukraine's independence and ensure that it is ready to help in Ukraine's reconstruction."

According to Poland's presidential aide Michal Dworczyk, the leaders are expected to present an EU aid package for Ukraine.

"In Kyiv, in addition to a strong signal of support for Ukraine, a concrete support package will be presented by the prime ministers," Dworczyk said.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet: "The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence.''

The three countries are all EU member states and also members of the NATO alliance. Over the weekend, EU leaders made it clear that there could be no shortcut to EU membership, following a two-day informal summit at the Palace of Versailles in France.

Germany's Scholz backs trip

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has welcomed the trip, saying it was "good to try and help in different ways in this situation."

Scholz said the international community was following a clear political strategy to help Ukraine.

He added that it was important to continue discussions with Zelensky, but also with Russian President Vladimir Putin to encourage a ceasefire.

"We are all engaged in different ways, and that is how it ought to be," he said.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states did pledge military aid amounting to €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

At last week's two-day summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukrainians were exercising "their right to choose their own destiny" by starting the process to join the EU.

ab, kb/wd (dpa, AP, Reuters)