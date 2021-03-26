 Polish court demands apology from German ZDF broadcaster over WWII miniseries | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 26.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Polish court demands apology from German ZDF broadcaster over WWII miniseries

The German public broadcaster's TV series "Generation War" has been ruled to have wrongly portrayed Polish resistance fighters as anti-Semitic.  

Film still from Our mothers, Our Fathers showing two young soldiers pose in front of ruins

A film still from the miniseries highlights the devastation of World War II

The TV series Generation War is causing a diplomatic spat between Germany and Poland. Also known by the title Our Mothers, Our Fathers, as translated from the original German title, the series was originally commissioned by German public broadcaster ZDF and produced by UFA Fiction.  

The critically acclaimed war drama chronicled the lives and war experiences of five German friends in their early twenties from 1941 to 1945. One of the five fictional characters, who is Jewish, manages to escape being taken to Auschwitz, and joins the Polish partisan movement known as the Polish Home Army or Armia Krajowa (AK for short).

However, he keeps his Jewish identity under wraps due to widespread reports of anti-Semitism within the group. And this is were many People in Poland started to take offense. 

Four soldiers, three kneeling, with weapons in 1944

AK soldiers fought against German occupation for 63 days during the Warsaw Uprising in 1944

AK soldiers portrayed as anti-Semites 

In one controversial scene in the three-part miniseries, an AK member is seen abandoning a trainload of concentration camp prisoners to be sent to their deaths, saying, "they are Jews, and they are worse than the communists." 

Some people reacted with outrage to this scene in particular. As a former member of the AK who himself had managed to cheat death at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, Polish war veteran Zbigniew Radlowski alleged that the film deliberately falsified history, and aimed to "shift at least some of the responsibility for the Holocaust over to the Poles."  

This prompted the then 92 year-old AK veteran to initiate civil proceedings against ZDF and UFA Fiction in 2016 for violating his personal rights.  

Zbigniew Radlowski

Zbigniew Radlowski, veteran of the Armia Krajowa, the Polish National Army, seen in 2018

"I lived through the German occupation of Warsaw, the Warsaw Rising, a prison camp. No ZDF program and no German court can falsify the truth about who was the victim and who was the oppressor, who was the criminal and who was the hero," Radlowski said then. 

A case of artistic freedom? 

Following a 2018 ruling against it, ZDF appealed, saying that "the portrayal of the Polish characters in no way constituted a minimization of historical fact nor of Germany's responsibility." 

The Court of Appeal in Krakow ruled on March 23 after years of litigation that the series portrayed resistance soldiers wearing white and red AK armbands as having "an aversion to Jews, displaying indifference to their lot, and being imbued with an anti-Semitic attitude."  The court ultimately found that the principle of freedom of expression had been abused to change perceptions about the AK.

As part of the ruling, ZDF and UFA Fiction have been asked to issue a public apology to the World Union of Home Army Soldiers, saying that the series made the "illegitimate suggestion that this Polish military organization was anti-Semitic in nature." 

"This is what we most cared about," Monika Brzozowska-Pasieka, who represented Radlowski and the veterans' organization, told Polish media.  

ZDF and UFA Fiction have both released statements saying that they regretted that the court had not paid sufficient attention to their artistic freedom, and said that thez intend to appeal the decision once the judgment is issued in writing.  

DW recommends

Opinion: Poland needs more courageous judges

A Polish district court has acquitted three women accused of offending religious sentiment by distributing an image of the Virgin Mary. DW’s Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat weighs in on the impact for Poland.  

Letters from Adolf Hitler's father give rare glimpse into dictator's upbringing

Like father, like son — Adolf Hitler's father was also self-taught, smug and greatly overestimated himself, writes veteran Austrian historian Roman Sandgruber in a new book.  

Germany: Anti-Semitism commissioner calls for removal of Nazi law leftovers

Nazi-era paragraphs must be purged from present-day German laws and edicts, urges Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein.   

Advertisement

Film

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan honored with international film archive prize

Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has been honored with the FIAF award for his contribution to preserving international film heritage.  

Books

A large bight painting of man sticking his tongue out on a house wall

Famous quotes: Why are so many fake?

Popular quotes that often appear in speeches, tweets and memes are oftentimes fake. But how did they enter the popular lexicon, and can we find their true origins?  

Music

Kirill Petrenko conducts the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra

The show goes on again in Berlin despite Germany's third COVID wave

A novel pilot project in Berlin has seen performing arts venues staging live events. How has the trial fared in the midst of Germany's third COVID wave?  

Arts

Ausstellung von Thomas Demand bei Sprüth Magers, London, 2021

Thomas Demand show highlights life recreated in cardboard

German artist Thomas Demand is known for creating detailed models of real-life scenes, which he then photographs. The latest additions to his Model Studies series can now be viewed at Sprüth Magers London - and online.  

Culture

Young woman sitting on a tall stack of books with an opened laptop.

World Poetry Day: How the art form is going digital

US poet Amanda Gorman wowed the world with her impressive inaugural recitation in January. Now, we take a closer look at the modern pull of this literary form.  