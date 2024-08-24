  1. Skip to content
Police won't rule out terrorist motive in Solingen attack

Ben Fajzullin | Thomas Sparrow
August 24, 2024

Police say there are indications that the knife attack that left 3 dead and 8 injured at a festival in Solingen may have been a "targeted attack." DW Security Correspondent Thomas Sparrow rounds up the information available so far.

Ben Fajzullin DW Anchor & Correspondent, covers breaking news, global affairs and social issues.
Thomas Sparrow
Thomas Sparrow Political and security correspondent, fact checker@Thomas_Sparrow
