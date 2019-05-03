Police unravel Germany's largest online narcotics market

Eleven suspects behind Germany's largest online illicit drug shop have been arrested and the site shut down. The investigation into the syndicate lasted more than year.
German authorities said Friday they shut down the country's largest online narcotics market and arrested 11 suspects.
Police and prosecutors said in a statement a monthslong operation shuttered the "Chemical Revolution" website, which sold amphetamines, cannabis, MDMA, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and LSD in exchange for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.
Authorities did not provide information on the amount of drugs sold nor their value.
The illicit site started operations in September 2017 and was allegedly run by a 26-year-old German man. He was arrested in May upon returning to Germany from his residence on the Spanish island of Majorca.
Police began an extensive investigation into the criminal gang with the arrest early last year of a 26-year-old suspect in Brandenburg, east of Berlin. A search of two properties yielded large stashes of drugs and led to further arrests.
Between February and May 2011, 10 of the suspects from Germany, the Netherlands and Poland were arrested for the purchasing, packaging, transport and distribution of narcotics. They are between 24 to 44 years old.
The syndicate is also believed to have sold illicit drugs on "Wall Street Market," the world's second-largest Darknet platform that was shut down by Germany authorities in May.
For more than two years the illegal marketplace of over 1 million customer accounts and 5,400 seller accounts traded in stolen data, forged documents and drugs.
