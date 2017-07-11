Police surround Ubisoft office in Montreal amid possible hostage situation

A major police operation and possible hostage situation was underway in Montreal on Friday, at offices of video game company Ubisoft.

"There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area," the Montreal police department's official Twitter account said on Friday afternoon, adding that they are "currently validating information and more details will follow."

Police later began evacuating the building and asked people to stay away.

"No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building," Montreal police tweeted.

Officers were sent to the location after a 911 emergency call, and no injuries have been reported.

"We are aware of the situation and we are working closely with Montreal authorities," Ubisoft spokeswoman Heather Steele said in an email to Reuters.

Read more: Hostage drama at French bank ends as gunman surrenders to police

Aerial footage taken by the Quebec French-news chain LCN showed people gathered on the rooftop terrace of the building, along with heavy objects left at the door to block it.

Meanwhile, an Ubisoft employee told CTV News station in Canada that employees at the office were instructed via a company memo to hide in an area that locks and to keep quiet.

Ubisoft has produced the games Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, among others.

Read more: Italy: Bus driver takes 51 kids hostage, sets vehicle on fire

lc/msh (AFP, Reuters)