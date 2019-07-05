Police stop far-right band performances in eastern Germany

The rock bands had violated the rules set for the concert, according to police in the German state of Thuringia. Far-right groups regularly hold rock concerts in eastern Germany, drawing hundreds of people.
Police in Thuringia halted two of the three bands from performing at a far-right rock concert on Friday.
A police spokesman said the bands didn't adhere to conditions put in place by authorities for the controversial musical show in the village of Themar, 180 kilometers (111 miles) north-east of Frankfurt.
The band Sturmwehr (Storm Forces) played a banned song, while Unbeliebte Jungs (Unloved Boys) played a track that was not on the list which they submitted to authorities prior to the concert.
As a result, police banned both groups from performing at "Tage der nationalen Bewegung" (Days of National Movement) until Sunday.
"Organizers have decided to exclude the band 'Sturmwehr' on suspicion of a criminal offence. We are enforcing the measure and are accompanying the band from the premises," Thuringia police said in a Twitter message.
Thuringia police later issued a correction to say police had made the decision to have the band removed from the site.
A third band was allowed a short performance at the concert.
Read more: Report: Number of neo-Nazi rock concerts on the rise in Germany
Strict conditions
Security was beefed-up in Themar ahead of the far-right rock concert this weekend.
Police said they would crack down on banned neo-Nazi symbols or playing of the controversial extremist songs.
Authorities also imposed restrictions on alcohol consumption at the concert. Police even monitored a petrol station where the concert-goers were able to buy booze during previous concerts.
At least 400 people showed up at the Friday evening concert, while 800 to 1,200 people are expected to attend the show on Saturday.
Far-right surge
Far-right groups regularly hold rock concerts in eastern Germany, where their support is relatively higher than other parts of the country.
In December last year, German police shut down a far-right concert in Ostritz, a small town in the eastern state of Saxony, after members of the crowd started chanting "Sieg Heil" (Hail Victory), a Nazi-era victory slogan.
Read more: Germany: Far-right revelers attack police and reporters at rock festival
In April 2018, hundreds of neo-Nazis gathered in the same area to participate in a festival timed to coincide with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's birthday.
Far-right groups in Germany have witnessed a rise in popularity since the start of a refugee crisis in 2015.
The fatal stabbing of a German man, allegedly by asylum seekers, in the city of Chemnitz in August 2018, triggered violent far-right protests across Saxony.
Read more: Violence in Chemnitz: A timeline of events
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Police officers and journalists have been attacked by attendees of a far-right rock concert in Saxony in eastern Germany. Far-right groups have hosted several major gatherings in the state in recent years. (24.03.2019)
Saturday's far-right rock concert in the eastern state of Saxony featured two bands and had drawn an audience of several hundred people. Under German law, Nazi-era slogans and symbols are illegal. (02.12.2018)
Some 1,000 neo-Nazi supporters turned up for the second far-right concert in a month in the eastern town of Themar. Experts say the state of Thuringia is a "hot spot" for music tied to the far-right scene. (30.07.2017)
The first half of 2016 has already seen some 98 far-right musical events in Germany, with some concerts drawing thousands of fans, reported "Die Welt." Authorities have warned that such events serve as recruitment tools. (20.08.2016)
A fatal stabbing, calls for far-right protests and counterprotests, clashes in the streets: How could events unfolding in the eastern German city of Chemnitz get so out of hand? DW chronicles what happened. (29.08.2018)