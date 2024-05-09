  1. Skip to content
Police shoot gunman near Israeli consulate in Munich

Jessica Saltz
September 5, 2024

Footage from social media appears to show a man carrying an old-model rifle and aiming shots at the Nazi documentation museum in Munich, near the Israeli consulate. Police say they exchanged shots with the suspect, who was killed in the gunfire.

