Police shoot gunman near Israeli consulate in Munich

CrimeGermanyPolice shoot gunman near Israeli consulate in MunichTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeGermanyJessica Saltz09/05/2024September 5, 2024Footage from social media appears to show a man carrying an old-model rifle and aiming shots at the Nazi documentation museum in Munich, near the Israeli consulate. Police say they exchanged shots with the suspect, who was killed in the gunfire.https://p.dw.com/p/4kJfU