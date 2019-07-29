 Police shoot dead Brazil bus hijacker after hours-long standoff | News | DW | 20.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Police shoot dead Brazil bus hijacker after hours-long standoff

Police fatally shot an armed man holding dozens hostage on a bus since early Tuesday morning. The individual had been carrying a gun, tazer and gasoline and had threatened to set the vehicle on fire.

Brasilien Busentführung in Rio de Janeiro (Reuters/R. Moraes)

A federal police officer blocks the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, where armed police surrounded a hijacked passenger bus in Rio de Janeiro.

An armed man holding dozens of people hostage on a Rio de Janeiro bus and threatening to light the vehicle on fire was shot dead by a police sniper after a four-hour long standoff on Tuesday, the state governor said. 

Brazilian military police reported that all hostages have been released unharmed. 

The man, who was armed with a knife and a gun, took the busload of 37 people hostage at around 5:30 a.m. local time on a bridge linking Rio with the neighboring city of Niteroi before being neutralized by police. It was not immediately clear if he was wounded or dead.

At least six hostages had been released prior to the gunman's arrest. The hostages later told authorities the man had poured gasoline in the bus and made threats to set the vehicle on fire, police said.

Officials reported that the man had identified himself as a policeman, but were unable to confirm this information.

Read more: Brazil school shooting leaves children dead

Hans Moreno, one of the hostages on board, told Brazil's TV Globo that the man was not behaving in an aggressive way and was "very calm." A spokesperson for the traffic police told the same station that the hijacker had not made any particular demands and seemed to have "psychological problems.”

Rio de Janeiro is the second-most populous city in Brazil with more than 6 million inhabitants. It is located on the southeastern coast of the country.

mc/rc (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Brazil school shooting leaves children dead

Two former students have opened fire at a Brazilian school, killing at least five students and two teachers. Several other people have been hospitalized after sustaining injuries, according to local officials. (13.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Apps help keep Brazilians safe  

Related content

Brasilien Gefängnis in Altamira

Brazil prison riot leaves at least 50 dead 29.07.2019

Fighting broke out between rival gangs in the morning at a small penitentiary in the northern Brazilian state of Para. Prison officials said at least 16 victims had been decapitated.

Evangelicals in Rio de Janeiro bring Jesus to Carnival 04.03.2019

Brazil is celebrating its first Carnival since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office. He came to power on a wave of support from conservative and evangelical groups, some of whom are joining the revelers on the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

Brasilien, Brasilia: im Alvorada Palace

Brazil's Bolsonaro restricts drugs policy council, legalizes agritoxins 23.07.2019

It was a busy day for the president, who stripped the drug policy council of independent members and legalized dozens of agritoxins. Jair Bolsonaro wants tighter control of Brazil's deforestation data.

Advertisement