Police shoot dead Brazil bus hijacker after hours-long standoff

An armed man holding dozens of people hostage on a Rio de Janeiro bus and threatening to light the vehicle on fire was shot dead by a police sniper after a four-hour long standoff on Tuesday, the state governor said.

Brazilian military police reported that all hostages have been released unharmed.

The man, who was armed with a knife and a gun, took the busload of 37 people hostage at around 5:30 a.m. local time on a bridge linking Rio with the neighboring city of Niteroi before being neutralized by police. It was not immediately clear if he was wounded or dead.

At least six hostages had been released prior to the gunman's arrest. The hostages later told authorities the man had poured gasoline in the bus and made threats to set the vehicle on fire, police said.

Officials reported that the man had identified himself as a policeman, but were unable to confirm this information.

Hans Moreno, one of the hostages on board, told Brazil's TV Globo that the man was not behaving in an aggressive way and was "very calm." A spokesperson for the traffic police told the same station that the hijacker had not made any particular demands and seemed to have "psychological problems.”

Rio de Janeiro is the second-most populous city in Brazil with more than 6 million inhabitants. It is located on the southeastern coast of the country.

