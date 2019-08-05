 Police say some 20 people shot in Texas shooting spree | News | DW | 31.08.2019

News

Police say some 20 people shot in Texas shooting spree

Around 20 people have been shot by at least one and possibly two assailants, police in the US state of Texas have said. Police said one of the suspect had hijacked a mail truck and victims were targeted at "random."

Texas authorities reported multiple gunshot victims in the cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday. Around 20 people have been shot, including a police officer, according to local media.

Midland police asked the people to stay in indoors.

"We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles," they wrote on their Facebook page.

"The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van," they added.

Authorities previously said that one of the suspects had "hijacked" the postal truck.

More to come...

Trump condemns bigotry, blames video games for mass shootings 05.08.2019

Trump condemns bigotry, blames video games for mass shootings 05.08.2019

The US president said he supports increased mental health assessments to prevent more attacks. He also advocated restricted access to violent video games and stronger criminal punishments for shootings.

Proteste gegen Waffengewalt in den USA

Gun control protests across the US demand action from Congress 18.08.2019

The "Recess Rallies" are calling on Congress to end the country's hundreds of mass shootings every year. House Democrats plan to end the summer break early to begin work on gun legislation.

USA Anschlag in El Paso

8chan goes dark after US mass shootings 05.08.2019

Perpetrators of mass shootings in the US have used the website to disseminate white nationalist propaganda. A cybersecurity firm has withdrawn its services to 8chan, saying: "They have proven themselves to be lawless."

