Police say some 20 people shot in Texas shooting spree

Texas authorities reported multiple gunshot victims in the cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday. Around 20 people have been shot, including a police officer, according to local media.

Midland police asked the people to stay in indoors.

"We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles," they wrote on their Facebook page.

"The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van," they added.

Authorities previously said that one of the suspects had "hijacked" the postal truck.

