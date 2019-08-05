Police say some 20 people shot in Texas shooting spree

Texas authorities reported multiple gunshot victims in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday. Around 20 people have been shot, including a police officer, according to local media. Security forces were hunting the suspects.

Midland police asked the people to stay in indoors.

"We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles," they wrote on their Facebook page.

"The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van," they added.

Authorities previously said that one of the suspects had "hijacked" the postal truck. The attackers were "shooting at random people," according to officers from Odessa.

The latest shooting comes less than a month after a man killed 22 people in Texas city of El Paso, in an apparently racially motivated attack.

More to come...