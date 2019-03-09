 Police resume search for missing Berlin teenager | News | DW | 18.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Police resume search for missing Berlin teenager

The mystery of a missing Berlin teenager continues as police search a Brandenburg lake. Police accuse her brother-in-law of killing her and hiding the body.

A police dog attempts to sniff out the girl's body (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

German police resumed their search for a missing Berlin teenager on Monday, this time turning their focus to a lake in Brandenburg.

The 15-year-old girl has been missing for exactly a month now, having disappeared from the apartment of her brother-in-law and sister. Police arrested the brother-in-law and have been working under the suspicion that he killed her and disposed of her body in Brandenburg.

Hundreds of police from around Germany previously combed through a patch of forest between the Brandenburg towns of Kummersdorf and Wolzig, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Berlin but left empty handed. The brother-in-law's car was recorded driving on the nearby A12 autobahn, prompting scrutiny in the area.

Last weekend, police dogs reportedly picked up a scent on the autobahn, leading to a nearby country lane.

Read more: Massive hunt for missing Berlin girl enters third day, no body found

Specialized dogs

But after failing to find the girl, police are now focused on Wolziger See, a nearby lake.

A police boat could be seen on the lake and a connecting canal, assisted by dogs specialized in finding bodies in water. No divers were seen deployed.

The brother-in-law has defended his son, saying he was driving on those roads to pursue a drug deal in Poland, rather than disposing of the teenage girl's corpse.

The mystery has attracted considerable media attention in Germany with almost daily updates on the matter. Police have been particularly forthcoming with information on the suspect.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German forest reveals clues to Nazi-murdered victims

Shoes, a comb and buttons of mostly female Polish and Russian captives massacred by Nazi troops have been excavated in central Germany. Forensic teams have identified only 14 of the 208 people murdered there in 1945. (08.03.2019)  

Massive hunt for missing Berlin girl enters third day, no body found

A hundred police officers and a team of sniffer dogs have been searching for the body of a 15-year-old girl from Berlin. The girl's brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with her death. (09.03.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Kriminalität l Suche nach Rebecca

Massive hunt for missing Berlin girl enters third day, no body found 09.03.2019

A hundred police officers and a team of sniffer dogs have been searching for the body of a 15-year-old girl from Berlin. The girl's brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with her death.

Deutschland | Ali B. | Prozessauftakt im Fall Susanna

Germany: Iraqi man confesses to murder of 14-year-old girl 12.03.2019

The trial of Ali B., accused of raping and killing a teenage girl, has commenced under tight security. The defendant has confessed to the murder but has denied the rape charge.

Deutschland Gedenkort in Chemnitz nach Messerangriff

Chemnitz murder trial begins amid questions of impartiality 18.03.2019

Daniel H.'s stabbing death led to weeks of unrest and the sacking of Germany's domestic intel chief. Now, the murder trial has begun despite major evidence 'gaps' and concern about lay judges' conflicts of interest.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  