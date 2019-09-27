Police operation at Hoyerswerda school in Germany

German police surrounded a school in eastern Germany on Tuesday, local media reported.

A large group of police descended on the vocational school center "Konrad Zuse" in Hoyerswerda, near Dresden, mass-circulation daily Bild reported.

The local Lausitzer Rundschau reported that police had mobilized in response to a threatening letter.

The area was reportedly cordoned off, with students barricaded in their classrooms. About 900 pupils had to leave the building, police later confirmed. Initial reports said no one was injured.

It comes after a deadly attack at a school in Finland on the same day.