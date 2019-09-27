Police operation at Hoyerswerda school in Germany

There are local reports of a large police operation at a high school in eastern Germany. It reportedly came after the discovery of a threatening letter.
German police surrounded a school in eastern Germany on Tuesday, local media reported.
A large group of police descended on the vocational school center "Konrad Zuse" in Hoyerswerda, near Dresden, mass-circulation daily Bild reported.
The local Lausitzer Rundschau reported that police had mobilized in response to a threatening letter.
The area was reportedly cordoned off, with students barricaded in their classrooms.
It comes after a deadly attack at a school in Finland on the same day.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available