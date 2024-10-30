Police: 'No nuclear risk' after UK shipyard fire

The 'significant' fire broke out in the shipyard where Britain manufactures nuclear submarines. Two people were hospitalized.

Two people were hospitalized in northwest England early on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a shipyard used by the Royal Navy.

However, police said there was "no nuclear risk" despite the fire being "significant." Two people were taken to

hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

The force advised people living nearby to "remain indoors whilst emergency services respond to the incident and keep doors and windows closed."

The BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness is currently being used to build the UK's nuclear submarines.

Officers said that everyone else had been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall facility and was accounted for.

