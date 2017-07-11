Police investigate possible homophobic murder in Spain

Authorities are looking into claims a man in Spain was beaten to death for being gay.

Friends of 24-year-old Samuel Luiz first raised the alarm claiming his death was motivated by homophobia, prompting calls for protests all over the country from LGBTQ activists.

Left-wing members of Spain′s governing coalition condemned the death as a hate crime on Saturday, but police have asked for more time to investigate the death.

What do we know so far?

According to a report in Spanish daily El Mundo, Samuel Luiz was outside a nightclub in the Galician city of A Coruna at around 3 a.m. (0100 UTC) on Saturday morning.

Luiz′s friends revealed to the Spanish national newspaper he was video calling a friend when he was reportedly attacked by suspects who thought he was making a video of them.

The attackers used derogatory words for homosexuals according to the friend′s version of events.

Emergency services struggled to save Luiz, and he later died at the La Coruna University Hospital Complex.

Police are now looking at security cameras and questioning more than a dozen suspects and witnesses who were in the vicinity of the club that night.

What are officials and politicians saying?

"We are at the early stages, only the investigation will tell us whether it was a homophobic crime or not," government delegate Jose Minones told reporters.

He asked for ″prudence″ from journalists when reporting on the alleged murder.

According to Spanish press reports, 13 people have been arrested for questioning so far.

Spanish politicians have been criticized for branding the murder a hate crime on Twitter before the police investigation has concluded.

Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra called the death a hate crime. We want a country free of violence where everybody feels free to be who they are," she tweeted.

Minister for Equality Irene Montero added: ″We must build among all of us a freer society in which we do not leave room for hatred.″

LGBTQ rights campaigners have started a social media campaign to get justice for Samuel Luiz.

Georgia Pride march canceled after clashes

Meanwhile, organizers of Georgia's first Pride march in the capital Tbilisi were forced to call the event off on Monday following attacks from homophobic groups.